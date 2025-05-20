It’s a race against the clock — set by the local law enforcement — for the last case we’ll see the Fly Team work. FBI: International is ending after four seasons, with the Tuesday, May 20, finale, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

The series finale, titled, “Gaijin,” picks up where the penultimate episode left off, with the Fly Team after a serial killer they now know is in Tokyo, Japan, after working the first part of the case with Reiko Isokawa (Yoriko Haraguchi). Superintendent Kosuke Kubo (Shintaro Kanaoya) agreed to let one of the Fly Team come to Japan to continue working the case but did warn Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer), “Japan will have all final decisions.” That also, as our sneak peek shows, includes how long Mitchell has to work the case.

The clip begins with Mitchell arriving in Tokyo, and upon greeting him, Isokawa advises, “Pay respect to Superintendent Kubo. If you don’t, he’ll lose face, which will make our jobs a lot harder, and believe me, we need him on our side.” While Mitchell seems to agree, he jumps right into discussing the case and what he thinks they should do first upon walking over to Kubo.

Isokawa tries to fix it: “Superintendent Kubo, Agent Mitchell and I would like to express our gratitude for your hospitality and for allowing us to continue this investigation here in Tokyo,” Mitchell says, “Yes, that, thank you.”

But he and Kubo aren’t on the same page about the steps they should take — and the superintendent makes it very clear who’s in charge. “You pulled some strings to stay on this case, but that doesn’t give you endless ropes, so let me tell you how this is going to work. You have three days to review evidence, to pursue leads, and to interrogate any suspects, but only under my supervision,” he warns. Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including Mitchell pushing back.

What will it take to put an end to this international killing spree? We’ll have to wait and see how the series ends.

What are you hoping to see in the series finale? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI: International, Series Finale, Tuesday, May 20, 9/8c, CBS