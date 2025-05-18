‘Call the Midwife’: When Does Season 15 Come Out in the U.S.?

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Call the Midwife Season 14 finale.]

Call the Midwife Season 14 has concluded as of Sunday, May 18, bringing with it new weddings and new babies among the Nonnatus House community. There’s no need to worry about the show’s future, as the beloved series was renewed through Season 15 back in 2023. But when does Call the Midwife Season 15 premiere in the U.S. on PBS? Here’s a recap of the Season 14 finale, plus everything we know about the upcoming episodes as well as a prequel series and film!

How did Call the Midwife Season 14 end?

The finale kicked off with Nancy (Megan Cusack) and Roger (Conor O’Donnell) returning to Poplar for their wedding. But their lodging plans at Nonnatus House got changed when a fire prompted a group of mothers and babies to come stay with the nuns and nurses. Nancy and her daughter, Collette (Francesca Fullilove), were welcomed to stay with Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen). A wedding dress fitting prompted Nancy to reveal that she was 7 months pregnant. Nancy was nervous about how the nuns would feel about her being pregnant before she was married, and she also had yet to reveal the baby news to Collette. Nancy and Roger eventually told her the news, and she was ultimately excited to become a big sister.

Out on another job, Sister Veronica noticed the romantic connection between Rosalind (Natalie Quarry) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte), whose blooming relationship was first teased in the Season 14 premiere. Trixie (Helen George), meanwhile, was on her way to America to be a bridesmaid in Matthew’s friend’s wedding.

The morning after Nancy’s hen night, she woke up feeling ill. Phyllis (Linda Bassett) worried that Nancy might’ve been more than 7 months along in her pregnancy. Paula, the pregnant teen who Rosalind’s been looking after all season, gave birth in the finale, and thankfully her mother had a change of heart and welcomed her daughter back home. The baby was put up for adoption so Paula could return to her childhood. Nancy also gave birth to her and Roger’s daughter, who they name Melinda, in the back of an ambulance. Later, as their wedding ended, Cyril kissed Rosalind for the first time in the thrill of the moment, making for a happy ending for the Nonnatus House family.

When does Call the Midwife Season 15 premiere in the U.S.?

Call the Midwife Season 15 has already started production, but a release date has not yet been announced. It’s expected to come out in the U.K. in January 2026 like the seasons before it. If it follows the similar timeline for the subsequent U.S. release from previous seasons, Call the Midwife Season 15 could come out on PBS in March 2026.

When is the Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas special?

The 2025 holiday special will be a two-part special set in Hong Kong and Poplar. It’s expected to come out this December before Season 15 comes out next spring.

What is the Call the Midwife prequel series?

BBC is making a Call the Midwife prequel TV series set during World War II and show a different side of Poplar during the Blitz. BBC is also making a Call the Midwife movie set in 1972. The film will feature characters from the original series.

When does Call the Midwife Season 14 come to Netflix?

New seasons of Call the Midwife usually come out on Netflix in September of the year they aired on PBS. Assuming that continues this year, Season 14 would be streaming on Netflix in September 2025.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest on Call the Midwife‘s busy future.

Call the Midwife, Season 15 Premiere, TBA, PBS