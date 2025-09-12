‘Call the Midwife’ Cast & Creator Tease Dramatic Christmas 2025 Specials

Call the Midwife‘s 2025 Christmas specials are just a little over three months away, and to whet fans’ appetites, the cast and creator of the hit PBS period drama have been sharing teases of what’s to come.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com at Britain’s National Television Awards 2025 on Wednesday (September 10), where Call the Midwife won the award for Best Returning Drama, the show’s creator Heidi Thomas, and cast members Stephen McGann and Laura Main, promised “laughs, “drama,” and “completely new territory” in the upcoming specials.

McGann, who plays Dr. Patrick Drama on the popular British drama series, teased that “there will be heat,” while Thomas noted, “There will be snow and sweat in equal measure.”

As previously reported, the upcoming Christmas specials will be set in both Poplar and Hong Kong.

Main, who portrays Shelagh Turner, noted that the specials go to “completely new territory”, not just “geographically” but also “what happens in Poplar”.

“It’s absolutely new ground,” she added.

Thomas shared that there is a lot of “nostalgia” for British 1970s Christmases in the specials but also a celebration of diversity.

“It is full of nostalgia for those 1970s Christmases, but it has got a lovely, diverse ring to it,” she explained. “Literally, we also cover Hanukkah, we celebrate the Jewish feast of lights, and there’s the whole Chinese, Hong Kong dimension. So it feels very, very rich.”

McGann, who previously told the Radio Times that fans will witness a lot of “change” in Season 15 and that one of the scripts left the cast “reeling,” promised that there are still laughs to be had among the drama.

“[There is] one Christmas special that really makes me laugh,” McGann shared. “There are bits of the Christmas special – there’s real drama, as always – but there’s also a wonderful thing that happens, which I’m not going to tell you, but actually they are brilliant.”

Despite unsubstantiated rumors that Call the Midwife would be calling it a day after its 15th season earlier this year, the BBC confirmed the show “isn’t going anywhere.”

In addition to the upcoming Christmas specials, Season 15 is currently in production, a 16th season is set to arrive “in due course,” there is a movie set in an overseas location in 1972, and a prequel series set in the East End of London during World War II.