‘Call The Midwife’ Renewed For Seasons 14 & 15

The popular period drama Call the Midwife has officially been renewed for two more seasons, keeping the show on the air until at least 2026.

Created by Heidi Thomas, Call the Midwife premiered in 2012 and revolves around a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s. The show airs on PBS in the U.S.

BBC, who make the show, announced the renewal on Monday, February 13, with thebroadcaster’s Drama Director Lindsay Salt crediting the show’s “enduring popularity thanks to extraordinary creative talent and hard work.”

Season 12 is currently airing and will wrap up in two weeks. According to Deadline, production is set to begin on Season 13 in the Spring.

The 14th and 15th seasons will include eight 60-minute episodes each, along with Christmas specials. These seasons will see the show and its characters move into the 1970s, exploring the midwives and nuns in their personal and professional lives at Nonnatus House.

“We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970s together,” stated Thomas.

Dame Pippa Harris, executive producer, added that the longevity of the show is a “tremendous achievement and it’s a testament to the passion and dedication of our cast and crew, of whom I’m very proud.”

Call the Midwife features a large ensemble cast, including Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin, Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, and Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan.

Call the Midwife, Season 12, Sundays, 8/7c, PBS