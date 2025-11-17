2025 ‘Call the Midwife’ Christmas Special: Everything You Need to Know About 2-Episode Event

The good folks of Nonnatus House are returning for the holidays with not one, but two Christmas specials headed our way. Fans can look forward to a double dose of seasonal cheer as the midwives, nuns, and medical professionals split their time between the familiar cobblestone streets of Poplar and an all-new adventure in Hong Kong.

The specials promise everything viewers love about Call the Midwife set against two dramatically different backdrops that highlight just how far the women of Nonnatus House are willing to go to help those in need during the festive season.

“Whether you’ve been watching from the very start or joined us for one of the more recent series, this is an incredibly exciting time to be a Call the Midwife fan,” stated the director of BBC drama, Lindsay Salt.

Here is a rundown of everything we know so far about the upcoming specials, including details on the plot, cast, and air date.

When will the 2025 Call the Midwife Christmas Special air?

The 2025 Call the Midwife Christmas special will consist of two 60-minute episodes that will air on Christmas Day, December 25, and December 26, 2025, on PBS in the United States.

What is the 2025 Call the Midwife Christmas Special about?

The Christmas special will feature a storyline split between the events in Poplar and situations developing in Hong Kong, where senior members of Nonnatus House are on a mercy mission, while the younger midwives manage the drama back home.

The show’s official Instagram page made the official announcement in May and offered updates throughout the year on production

The story will incorporate nostalgia for Christmases in 1970, the current time in which the series is now set, while also exploring new territory for the characters.

“Literally, we also cover Hanukkah, we celebrate the Jewish feast of lights, and there’s the whole Chinese, Hong Kong dimension. So it feels very, very rich,” Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner, told the Radio Times. “It’s very much like a melting pot of communities; it’s not just about one community. It’s about people coming together in the depths of winter and creating something bright out of the darkness, which is just lovely.”

“As you know, we’ve done travelling,” Stephan McGann, who plays Dr. Patrick Turner, told the RadioTimes. “Things are going to be not the same as they were, but they’re going to continue in a different vein, so who knows? We’re the last to find out.”

The official Instagram account also shared images from the special and paid tribute to the hardworking folks behind the scenes: “So when you see our beloved team gathered around the Christmas table this year, spare a thought for those unseen heroes in our sound department!”

Who will star in the 2025 Call the Midwife Christmas Special?

The Christmas special will star the main cast, including Jenny Agutter, Laura Main, Helen George, Stephen McGann, and Judy Parfitt. Other cast members like Megan Cusack, Linda Bassett, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Georgie Glen, and Daniel Laurie are also expected to appear.