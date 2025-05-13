Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Season 23 of American Idol has its Top 3 finalists: Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, and John Foster! But before they take the stage for the finale on Sunday, May 18, the three remaining hopefuls are headed back to their hometowns.

The American Idol cameras will be with them as they’re doted on with parades and more, and the events are all open to the public, so fans can be there to celebrate with the rising stars. All of the events are taking place on Wednesday, May 14.

For John Foster, finale week means heading back to Addis, Louisiana. At 5:00 p.m., there will be a parade on First Street, followed by a concert at Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park at 7:30 p.m. Gates for the concert open one hour before John is set to take the stage.

“I’m SO excited to go home and see everyone!” the country singer wrote on Instagram. “Please make plans to join me at the parade in Addis, and then we’ll play some good country music at the waterfront park in Plaquemine! Both events are happening this Wednesday!”

Meanwhile, Jamal has been open about how important his hometown of Meridian, Mississippi, is to him all season long. Lineup for his parade will begin at 4:00 p.m. at Lauderdale County Courthouse. The procession starts at 5:30 p.m. and will end at City Hall, which is where Jamal will be performing at 7:00 p.m.

Finally, Breanna is headed home to Denton, Texas. First, she’ll appear at a meet-and-greet and ice cream flavor reveal at Beth Marie’s. Her community parade begins at 4:30 p.m. on McKinney Street, followed by a 7:00 p.m. concert in front of the Discover Denton Visitor Center.

Breanna, Jamal, and John will sing for the final time this season during the finale, which will also feature performances from star-studded guests like Patti LaBelle, Jessica Simpson, Good Charlotte, and more. Throughout the show, America will vote for their favorites, and the winner will be revealed at the end of the night.

American Idol, Season 23 Finale, Sunday, May 18, 8/7c, ABC