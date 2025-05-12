‘The Voice’ Season 28 Coaches Announced: See Who’s Joining Snoop Dogg This Fall

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice is shaking up its coaching panel for Season 28 by diving into its old bag of tricks and bringing back some fan favorites.

It was previously announced that Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg would be returning for the 28th instalment of the hit competition series, but the Dogfather isn’t coming alone. On Monday (May 12), NBC revealed former coaches Niall Horan and Reba McEntire will be back for Season 28, alongside current coach Michael Bublé.

McEntire served as a coach for Seasons 24 through 26, while Horan occupied one of the famous red chairs in Seasons 23 and 24. Bublé joined the show for Season 26 and is currently a coach on Season 27 alongside Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini.

The Queen of Country and the former One Direction member are returning with wins under their belts. McEntire had success in Season 25 with her singer Asher HaVon, who beat out the competition to be crowned champion. Meanwhile, Horan won back-to-back in Seasons 23 and 24 with Gina Miles and Huntley, respectively.

Yes, you saw that right. Presenting our Coaches for this fall on #TheVoice… pic.twitter.com/uo6GsXmYfc — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 12, 2025

Bublé won his debut season with Sofronio Vasquez and still has a chance to repeat his success in the currently airing season 27. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg will be looking for his first win on the board.

Fans took to social media to react to the new line-up, with many sharing their excitement over the returning favorites.

“The way i was thinking the other day that it would be so fun to see Niall Horan and Michael Bublé on The Voice together, i’m so excited about this!!” wrote one X user.

“What an amazing way to start the week!!! Let’s go! #TeamNiall” said another.

“This is your best 4 coaches ever, but I’m most excited for Niall!!!!! Thank you for bringing him back. This is the best news ever! These two have to be in these seats then Michael and then Snoop on the other end. Perfection!” another added.

Another wrote, “THIS SEASON WILL BE SO GOOD.”

“Super excited to see niall back! He and Reba were my faves last time,” said one commenter.

“Omg. Niall Michael Snoop and Reba – this will be so much fun,” another wrote.

“Can’t wait!!#TeamNiall is back for win 3!” added another.

The semi-finals of Season 27 kick off tonight, Monday, May 17, on NBC.

What do you think about the Season 28 coach line-up? Let us know your thoughts below.