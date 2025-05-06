‘The Voice’ Introduces Shocking New Twist Ahead of Live Shows

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice wrapped up its second round of Playoffs on Monday night (May 5), with John Legend and Michael Bublé whittling down their teams to two final contestants apiece. However, thanks to a new twist, the journey for the recently eliminated singers isn’t quite over yet.

Before host Carson Daly introduced the new twist, five contestants from Team Legend and five from Team Bublé took to the stage to sing for the lives in the competition. The hopefuls were looking to join Adam Levine‘s Kolby Cordell and Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Kelsea Ballerini‘s Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise, all of whom moved on last week.

After some fierce performances from all the remaining contestants, Bublé ultimately chose Adam David (who sang “I Shall Be Released” by Bob Dylan) and Jadyn Cree (who performed “99 Red Balloons” by Nena) to advance to the live shows.

“There is no one like him,” Bublé said about David. “One of the greatest, most unique voices I’ve heard. I think Adam David is going to keep getting better every single live show. This man tells the truth. That’s what we want. We want to believe.”

As for Cree, he added, “I think Jadyn is going to rock the live shows. Her talent and her star quality is just non-negotiable. That voice is so special and unique. If people listen to the radio, they’re going to know that it can be no one else but Jadyn.”

This meant Barry Jean Fontenot, Angie Rey, and Kaiya Hamilton were all eliminated from the competition.

Legend, meanwhile, decided to pick RENZO (who performed “Too Sweet” by Hozier) and Bryson Battle (who sang “pov” by Ariana Grande) to move on to the next round.

“I picked RENZO because I see his vision, I see him making records, I see him on big stages,” Legend said of his first pick.

As for Battle, the “Ordinary People” singer stated, “I had to pick Bryson. Everybody’s just at a loss for words when they see his range and his God-given ability to just sing.”

This meant Legend had to say goodbye to Ari Camiile, BD.ii, and Olivia Kuper Harris. Or did he? Because after complaining he needed a third pick all night, Legend finally got his wish.

At the end of the episode, Daly gathered the four coaches for a huddle and dropped a bombshell. “I come with great news,” he shared. “We always intended to keep the best artists on this show for the longest amount of time. We are going to allow each of you to bring back one more artist for the top of the live shows. The Super Save is on.”

Legend immediately retorted, “Do you know how much stress you unnecessarily put on us? They didn’t tell me I was going to be able to pick three all along!”

Viewers will have to wait until next week to find out which eliminated artists will return for the Live Shows. As a reminder, Legend can pick from Ari Camiile, BD.ii, and Olivia Kuper Harris, while Bublé can choose from Barry Jean Fontenot, Angie Rey and Kaiya Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Levine can bring back either Ethan Eckenroad, Britton Moore, or Conor James, and Ballerini can pick from Darius J, Jaelen Johnston, and Tinika Wyatt.

Did the coaches make the right decisions? Who should be brought back? Let us know your thoughts on Monday’s episode below.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC