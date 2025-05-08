Joe Biden Leaves ‘The View’ Crowd Howling With This Trump Joke

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

For his first live, on-air interview since leaving the White House in January, Joe Biden fielded questions from all six The View panelists — Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — on Thursday (May 8). While much of the conversation was very, very serious, he earned at least one bit of uproarious laughter from the studio audience with an impromptu joke about Donald Trump.

Joy Behar asked the 46th president about Trump’s assertion that because he used an autopen to sign his final series of pardons, which included preemptive pardons for members of his family to preempt any politically motivated prosecutions from Trump’s administration, they should be considered “void and vacant.” To that, Biden quickly said, “Oh, he’s vacant,” earning thunderous laughter from the crowd.

Elsewhere in the sitdown, Biden spoke up about the 2024 presidential election, revealing that he blames sexism for Trump’s win over then-Vice President Kamala Harris and saying that he still believes he would’ve beaten Trump despite agreeing he had a “terrible night” during their debate. He also revealed that he was writing another book, his presidential memoir, and that he and Harris still keep in touch.

In fact, he said Harris has been consulting with him about her reported consideration over whether to run for governor of California: “I talk to her frequently. We stay in touch. Number one, she sought my opinion. I’m not going to tell you what it is. All kidding aside, she’s got a difficult decision to make about what she’s going to do. I hope she stays fully engaged. I think she’s first-rate, but we have a lot of really good candidates as well. So I’m optimistic. I’m not pessimistic,” he explained. He also praised her for being a part of every decision he ever made in office. “We’d argue like hell, by the way. That’s good. She’d say ‘Well, what about this version?’ [I’d say] ‘No, I don’t like that.’ Anyway, we worked it out. It was a mutual thing.”

He also offered his critiques of Trump’s first 100 days in office, saying, “You guys don’t focus as much — and I think it’s good — on polling numbers, but …. he’s had the worst 100 days any president’s ever had. And I would not say honesty has been a strong point.”

When asked by Behar why Trump is “obsessed” with him to the point that he’s namechecking Biden dozens of times at his own cabinet meetings, Biden said simply, “I beat him.”

