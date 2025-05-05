Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

After Donald Trump‘s controversial interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker aired on Sunday (May 4), at least two The View stars were left calling for him to step down from the presidency.

In the interview, Trump expressed uncertainty about whether his required to abide by due process as mandated by the courts and the Constitution, when it comes to his deportations.

After Welker asked, “Your secretary of state says everyone who’s here, citizens and non-citizens, deserve due process. Do you agree?” Trump said, “I don’t know. I’m not a lawyer. I don’t know.” Welker then referred to the Fifth Amendment, Trump continued, “I don’t know. It seems it might say that, but if you’re talking about that, then we’d have to have a million or 2 million or 3 million trials. We have thousands of people that are some murderers and some drug dealers and some of the worst people on Earth, but some of the worst, most dangerous people on Earth, and I was elected to get them the hell out of here, and the courts are holding me from doing it.” Welker then asked plainly, “But even given those numbers that you’re talking about, don’t you need to uphold the Constitution of the United States as president?” and Trump responded with. “I don’t know. I have to respond by saying, again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they are going to obviously follow what the Supreme Court said what you said is not what I heard, the Supreme Court said they have a different interpretation.”

After reviewing footage of the interview on Monday’s (May 5) “Hot Topics” segment, Whoopi Goldberg slunk back in her chair with exasperation before saying, “Okay, in case you need a refresher course. Do you remember doing this?” She then rolled footage of Trump’s inauguration in which he repeated the words, “I Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States so help me, God.”0

“I don’t know why you don’t remember it,” Goldberg then said. “We saw you say it… So when you say you don’t know, then you shouldn’t be president. If you don’t know the job, why are you doing this? And don’t, act like we’re the idiots here. You know the job, and yes, you’re violating your oath of office by doing that.”

The other cohost to call for Trump’s ouster in the discussion was Ana Navarro. She had a fiery reaction to the subject, saying, “You know what I wonder? I wonder if when he took that oath of office, he thought he was saying that he swore to uphold ‘the constipation of the United States,’ or maybe ‘confiscation of the United States.’ I don’t know. Maybe he didn’t hear right. But look, that is the essential part of the job is to uphold the Constitution. It is like you’ve got one job, dude. That is your job. If you can’t do it, then get the hell out.”

The segment also brought out a rare moment of unity between Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, who tend to disagree when it comes to on-air discussions of deportations.

“It’s been troubling to me for such a long time. Alyssa and I were speaking [about it]. When I became a federal prosecutor — that’s a pretty lowly job in comparison to the United States president — I took the oath to uphold the Constitution,” she explained before the producers showed a picture of her taking the oath. “And I will tell you, when you say those words, it feels heavy … It feels really heavy, like, ‘Oh no, let me go back and read the Constitution that I learned in law school because it’s a very important thing.'”

Griffin herself later weighed in and said of the subject, “I try to keep on from not falling into too far of a partisan trap. And I often ask myself, ‘How would I react if Barack Obama or Joe Biden said this?’ And if one of them was asked, ‘Do you have to uphold the Constitution?’ and they said, ‘I don’t know,’ I would be leading Republicans with pitchforks to say, ‘This is just undermining your basic oath of office.'”

TRUMP ‘UNSURE’ ABOUT UPHOLDING CONSTITUTION: #TheView co-hosts react to Pres. Trump’s recent wide-ranging interview with ‘Meet the Press’ where a question about mass deportations turned into a debate on civics. pic.twitter.com/NO6nlql0VJ — The View (@TheView) May 5, 2025

