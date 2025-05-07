Matt Rogers is Jenna Bush Hager‘s cohost on Today With Jenna & Friends this week, and he’s quickly winning fans over. In fact, the show’s official Instagram account is being flooded with comments about what a great job Rogers is doing, with many even suggesting that he should take the slot permanently (Bush Hager has had rotating celebrity guests since Hoda Kotb‘s January departure).

“Matt was born for this,” one person commented, while another wrote, “How are you notttt gonna bring Matt on full time after this he’s PERFECT.” Another agreed, writing, “Matt would honestly be such a good host of this show with Jenna.”

So, who is the fan-favorite guest host? Scroll down to learn more.

Who is Matt Rogers?

Rogers is a comedian, actor, and writer, who’s best known for cohosting the Las Culturistas podcast with Bowen Yang. The podcast often has popular celebrity guests, including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and more.

Some of Rogers’ acting credits include the films The After Party and Fire Island, as well as television shows including I Love That for You, Big Mouth, Search Party, and No Good Deed. He’s also appeared on various episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race and hosted a special Have You Heard of Christmas in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Jenna & Friends (@jennaandfriends)

Rogers was a top student at his high school and competed on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Celebrity Jeopardy. He also won Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in 2023.

How did Matt Rogers meet Bowen Yang?

Rogers and Yang both attended New York University, which is where they met. Rogers earned a BFA in dramatic writing from NYU and was in an improv group during his time there.

Is Matt Rogers dating anyone?

Little is known about Rogers’ love life. He came out as gay while at NYU and was briefly linked to Stuart O’Keeffe, an Irish celebrity chef and Jeff Lewis‘ ex, in 2024. The two were spotted on dates in Los Angeles, according to Daily Mail.

Where does Matt Rogers live?

Rogers has homes in both Los Angeles and New York City and considers himself bicoastal.