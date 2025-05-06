Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Another day, another Donald Trump outrage for The View‘s cohosts to talk about. This time, on Tuesday’s (May 6) episode, it was his proposal to create 100% tariffs on foreign-made films, which was spurred on by a meeting with Jon Voight. After reviewing footage of Voight describing his meeting with Trump and the suggestions he made, Whoopi Goldberg, who’s been a central figure in Hollywood since the ’80s and is one of its rare EGOT winners, weighed in.

“You can’t do that because what that equates to is you’re going to tell me how to write the story I want to write,” she said, explaining that if she wants a story to take place in Europe, “You’re going to charge me for that?”

With an air of exhaustion and a growled sigh, she then demanded, “Could you please lower the price of eggs before you start this?!”

After a loud reaction from the live audience, she explained why foreign-made film tax would be hard to implement, noting, “When you go over to another country to work, you work with the people who are there. We don’t import our folks to go over for this. So who are you going to put this tariff on? Is it on the production? Is it on the studio? What are you talking about?”

“I don’t think he knows what he’s talking about,” Sunny Hostin responded. “The one thing I will mention is that the 10 highest-grossing movies in the world last year were all released by U.S. studios, and so we export that to other countries, giving us, the United States, more income. So you take Sinners, for example, which is the number-one movie in the country. It’s fantastic. If you haven’t seen it, it’s just blasting out the box office. It is being seen in 72 overseas markets. That helps the United States. So I don’t think he just understands simple math.”

“And a lot of states have tax incentives to shoot there,” Alyssa Farah Griffin noted. “Georgia has kind of become the Hollywood of the South because they make it cheaper…. A 100% tariff. I mean, how? I’m thinking more of TV shows, but like Emily in Paris. Is it going to be Emily in Paris, Texas or The White Lotus Mar-a-Lago? You’re going to be very limited if you can only shoot here.”

Sara Haines noted that California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to this proposal with a suggestion to create a federal tax credit for domestic filmmaking projects, saying the suggestion could’ve just been a “technique.”

“The problem has always been it’s been very expensive to shoot in California. That’s why we shoot in Canada,” Goldberg added before also naming off location-specific movies that simply could not have been made in America. “The Passion of the Christ, you couldn’t have shot that right in Texas. You can’t shoot Gladiator without going to Rome! It is part of what we do. Please stop. I get what Jon [Voight] is saying. I understand. But the bottom line is, tax incentives, if you want to change, you got to change it in the states, you have to make it available to people to shoot here in the States. Don’t stop us from going over and shooting overseas because then you’re limiting us. And also not for nothing, the movies teach people English. We teach people — all who will never get to America — what America is all about. We show them who we are. If you impose a tax like this, you are saying that we’re not good enough, and that is not the case. We are the best in the world.”

After being met with thunderous applause, Joy Behar asked Goldberg, “Isn’t this just a distraction from the fact that he’s destroying the economy?”

“Yes, that’s why I said, ‘Could you fix the eggs first,” Goldberg answered to close the conversation.

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC