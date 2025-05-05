Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Just eight singers remain on American Idol, and after the Monday, May 5, episode, one more will be sent home. The episode featured the return of the judge’s song contest, where each judge selected a possible song for the Top 8 artists to sing.

After learning of their song choices in rehearsals — but without knowing which judge selected each song — the remaining singers picked whichever one they wanted to perform on stage. Of course, this led to some friendly competition between Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood.

Throughout the show, America will vote for their favorites, with the Top 6 automatically moving on. Then, the judge who wins the song contest will save one of the bottom two from being eliminated, leaving just seven singers left going forward. Scroll down for a full recap of the performances and to find out who goes home later on!

Breanna Nix

Breanna Nix chose Martina McBride‘s “Independence Day” from her three choices. She guessed that Bryan was the one to choose her song, and she was right! That put him in a 1-0 lead.

“[Your voice] has that Martina McBride purity and you just displayed that perfectly with that song,” Bryan explained. “That is an amazingly challenging song. I didn’t understand the emotional ties you had to that song … missing a word or two is no big deal. The ease at which you hit those high notes was tremendous. You hit notes like that effortlessly.”

Yes, Breanna did have a small mishap in the middle of the performance, but she recovered perfectly without missing a beat.

Mattie Pruitt

For her Top 8 performance, Mattie Pruitt chose to sing “Always Been You” by Jessie Murph. Although she had trouble picking between two of her choices, she ended up going with this one to show some sass like the judges have been asking for.

Mattie guessed that Bryan made the song choice, which was once again correct, putting the country singer in the lead with two picks! “Great job. Listen, I think we’ve all kind of heard that Jessie Murph thing in your voice. I don’t think you have to worry about being compared to her like that,” Bryan said. “I think you have to take aspects of your voice and grow it, but still, sass, sass, sass.”

He urged her to “give more” sass, but said, “Vocally, you did amazing.” Underwood said she agreed. “I feel like we’re taking baby steps in the sass department and I think we just want more,” she explained.

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC