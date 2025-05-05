‘American Idol’ Live Blog: Who Will Make the Top 7 & Which Judge Will Win the Song Contest?

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
'American Idol' Season 23 top 8
Disney/Eric McCandless

Just eight singers remain on American Idol, and after the Monday, May 5, episode, one more will be sent home. The episode featured the return of the judge’s song contest, where each judge selected a possible song for the Top 8 artists to sing.

After learning of their song choices in rehearsals — but without knowing which judge selected each song — the remaining singers picked whichever one they wanted to perform on stage. Of course, this led to some friendly competition between Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood.

Throughout the show, America will vote for their favorites, with the Top 6 automatically moving on. Then, the judge who wins the song contest will save one of the bottom two from being eliminated, leaving just seven singers left going forward. Scroll down for a full recap of the performances and to find out who goes home later on!

Breanna Nix

Breanna Nix chose Martina McBride‘s “Independence Day” from her three choices. She guessed that Bryan was the one to choose her song, and she was right! That put him in a 1-0 lead.

Breanna Nix on American Idol

ABC

“[Your voice] has that Martina McBride purity and you just displayed that perfectly with that song,” Bryan explained. “That is an amazingly challenging song. I didn’t understand the emotional ties you had to that song … missing a word or two is no big deal. The ease at which you hit those high notes was tremendous. You hit notes like that effortlessly.”

Yes, Breanna did have a small mishap in the middle of the performance, but she recovered perfectly without missing a beat.

Mattie Pruitt

For her Top 8 performance, Mattie Pruitt chose to sing “Always Been You” by Jessie Murph. Although she had trouble picking between two of her choices, she ended up going with this one to show some sass like the judges have been asking for.

Mattie Pruitt on American Idol

ABC

Mattie guessed that Bryan made the song choice, which was once again correct, putting the country singer in the lead with two picks! “Great job. Listen, I think we’ve all kind of heard that Jessie Murph thing in your voice. I don’t think you have to worry about being compared to her like that,” Bryan said. “I think you have to take aspects of your voice and grow it, but still, sass, sass, sass.”

He urged her to “give more” sass, but said, “Vocally, you did amazing.” Underwood said she agreed. “I feel like we’re taking baby steps in the sass department and I think we just want more,” she explained.

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

American Idol - ABC

American Idol where to stream

American Idol

Carrie Underwood

Lionel Richie

Luke Bryan

Ryan Seacrest




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall and Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante — 'The Equalizer' Series Finale
1
‘The Equalizer’ Boss Explains Series Ending & What Would’ve Happened Next
Scott Pelley and Donald Trump
2
’60 Minutes’ Airs Scathing Attack on Trump Despite Bosses’ Warnings
Wheel of Fortune contestant Kristyn Hobbs on 5/2/2025
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Blasted After Contestant Loses $100,000 on ‘Ridiculous’ Puzzle
Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
4
Finales (‘NCIS,’ ‘Neighborhood’ ‘All American’), Connie Britton and ‘The Motherhood,’ Wild about a New Season of ‘Harry’
'American Idol' 2025 top 10 with Jelly Roll
5
Who Made the Top 8 on ‘American Idol’?