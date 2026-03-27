Lionel Richie Slams Celebrities for Getting Fed Up With Fans When They Get Famous

What To Know Lionel Richie criticized celebrities who distance themselves from fans after achieving fame.

On Joel Madden’s podcast, Richie shared that aspiring stars must genuinely like people, as fame inherently involves public interaction and attention.

Richie’s comments come amid backlash against Chappell Roan for her treatment of fans, highlighting ongoing debates about celebrity behavior and fan engagement.

Lionel Richie just slammed celebrities for getting fed up with fans when they get famous, amid Chappell Roan facing backlash for her treatment of fans.

On the March 25 episode of Joel Madden‘s Artist Friendly podcast, the Good Charlotte frontman, 47, interviewed his father-in-law, 76. (Madden is married to Richie’s daughter, Nicole Richie, 44.)

During their sit-down, the “All Night Long” singer offered his advice — with more than 40 years in the entertainment industry — to stars when interacting with fans.

“I tell people when they get into the business: ‘There’s one thing you didn’t calculate. I hope you like people,'” he shared.

Richie continued, “Because if you don’t like people, here’s how it’s going to sound. You spend the first half of your career going, ‘Look at me, look at me, look at me, look at me, look at me.’ And then you finally get famous. ‘Don’t look at me. Don’t look at me. Don’t look at me.'”

The American Idol judge added, “I’m going, ‘OK, now, the universe gave you what you were asking for. Now, what is it about people you don’t like? Oh, you want to be famous and rich without the people?’ It doesn’t work like that. It doesn’t work like that You have to be able to engage!'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Madden praised Richie for always engaging with fans and, at the very least, acknowledging people, even at restaurants. “As you walk through, you see someone if they look at you. And instead of looking away, you acknowledge them,” he said. “It’s interesting that you do that.”

Richie admitted that his kids would give him a hard time for doing so, pointing out that he was responding, but no one was actually talking to him.

“No, they didn’t say anything to me. They waved,” he explained. “They looked at me, and instead of looking at them and turning my head and keep walking, instead of just waving and keeping my mouth closed, I go ‘Hi, how are you?'”

Although Richie didn’t name any names, his remarks came amid backlash aimed at “Pink Pony Club” singer Chappell Roan after a controversial incident involving a security guard that left Jude Law‘s 11-year-old stepdaughter in tears. The “Good Luck, Babe!” songstress has previously clashed with photographers and spoken out about fans approaching her in public.