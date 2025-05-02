‘The Chosen’ Unveils ‘Last Supper’ Trailer, Sets Streaming Premiere Date for Season 5 (VIDEO)

The table is set for The Chosen‘s “Last Supper.” After premiering in movie theaters nationwide in multiple parts starting on March 28, The Chosen Season 5 has announced its streaming premiere date at Prime Video and revealed the trailer for the “Last Supper” season. The stakes are higher than ever for Jonathan Roumie‘s Jesus, who can sense dark times ahead in the trailer above.

“My house should be a house of prayer, but you make it a den of thieves!” Jesus yells in the trailer above while Judas (Luke Dimyan) is watching. “What have you done?” Judas whispers after the public outburst.

The Chosen: Last Supper (Season 5) “follows Jesus’ triumph to treachery as his final days unfold in a story that changed the world,” the logline says. “Welcomed as a king into Jerusalem, he boldly confronts the corrupt merchants, sparking a chain of events that shakes the city. While religious leaders scramble to silence his growing influence, Jesus shares one last meal with his closest followers. But in the shadows, Judas makes a deal that seals both their fates. In a tale of power, faith, and betrayal that echoes through time – one man’s ultimate sacrifice becomes humanity’s greatest story.”

TV Guide Magazine got an exclusive early look at The Chosen: Last Supper for The Chosen: Special Easter Issue. For a deep dive into the wildly popular series and its upcoming fifth season, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and order online here.

Here’s everything you need to know about when The Chosen Season 5 arrives on streaming.

When does The Chosen Season 5 premiere on streaming?

The Chosen Season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 15, 2025, on Prime Video in the U.S.

Featuring eight episodes, The Chosen: Last Supper (Season 5) will debut in three parts over three weeks, with the first two episodes premiering on June 15, followed by three episodes on June 22, and the last three episodes on June 29. In addition to the U.S., the new season will be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, the U.K., and Latin America in July. The Chosen Seasons 1 through 4 are now streaming on Prime Video.

The Chosen will have seven seasons in total.

Is The Chosen Season 5 still in theaters?

The Chosen: Last Supper made its theatrical debut on March 28 in the U.S. and on April 11 internationally, grossing nearly $60 million and counting. Later this month, The Chosen: Last Supper Parts 2 (Episodes 3-5) and 3 (Episodes 6-8) will be released in theatres in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Cumulatively, over the past three years, The Chosen‘s theatrical releases have grossed nearly $140 million worldwide in 55 countries.

Who is in The Chosen Season 5 cast?

Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus alongside Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.

The Chosen is a Biblical historical drama based on the life of Jesus, seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season series shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings. With over 250 million viewers, The Chosen is one of the most-watched series in the world, produced by 5&2 Studios and written, directed, and produced by Dallas Jenkins.

The Chosen: Last Supper, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, June 15, Prime Video