The Chosen star Jonathan Roumie has officially met the American Pope, as the actor best known for playing Jesus in the biblical series traveled to the Vatican to cross paths with Pope Leo XIV.

The moment when Roumie captured a selfie with the religious leader was shared by the Pope’s official account alongside various images of others who met the figure. “Every time we perform an act of faith addressed to Jesus, we grow in our connection with Him, and His grace is bestowed immediately. At times, we are unaware of it, but in a secret and real way, His grace reaches us and gradually transforms our life from within. #GeneralAudience,” the set of photos was captioned.

While Roumie hasn’t shared his selfie with the Pope yet, fans should keep an eye out as the actor previously posted a selfie with the late Pope Francis. When Pope Francis died on April 21, Roumie shared a photo of himself and the Pope, which he captioned with condolences.

“My deepest condolences to all who knew him and are affected by his loss… As a Catholic, getting to meet the Pope, the successor to St. Peter, is one of the grandest honors a person can receive,” Roumie wrote. “The fact that I had been given the grace to meet him twice 🤯is something for which I will ever be profoundly grateful.”

“His humility, his kindness, and his gentleness were the marks of his pontificate for me; traits that I endeavor to embody in my own life, especially in my encounters with people,” Roumie had added at the time. As mentioned above, Roumie had met Pope Francis more than once over the years since taking on the pivotal role in The Chosen, which recently released its fifth season.

The drama debuted back in 2019, and ever since, Roumie has captured the attention of viewers. Based on Pope Leo XIV’s enthusiasm in their new photo, it would seem he’s a fan of the star who plays Jesus.

Roumie was visiting the Vatican with his colleagues after they finished filming the crucifixion of Jesus for three weeks in Italy, as the Catholic News Agency reports. Alongside his castmates and series creator Dallas Jenkins, Roumie said during a press conference, “The fact we’re here now, sitting at the Vatican… is a testament to, I think, how God wants to continue to further this mission to bring more people to Jesus and to bring Jesus to them.”

