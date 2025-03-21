‘The Chosen’ Set Vist: Go Behind the Scenes of Season 5 (PHOTOS)

'The Chosen' Set Visit
Justin Clemons
This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Chosen: Special Easter Issue. For a deep-dive into the wildly popular series and its upcoming fifth season, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and order online here.

It’s a hot day in the middle of July and a select group of journalists are taking a walking tour of Capernaum. At least, it feels like we could be in the Middle East — it’s a scorching 94 degrees! — but we’re really on The Chosen’s 80,000-square-foot Midlothian, Texas, set, located at the Salvation Army’s Camp Hoblitzelle. The massive compound is only part of the Bible-based historical drama’s home (the series also shoots in Goshen, Utah, where Season 5 filming began with the triumphal entry in spring 2024). 

But in the Lone Star State, our cluster of reporters and camera operators get to see the two large soundstages and the expansive backlot that serves as the home for Capernaum (erected in 2021, it has been transformed from the small fishing village into the bustling city of Jerusalem for Season 5), the Sanhedrin temple where the Pharisees gather and other spots avid viewers will recognize. Across from the city set is the shining lake that becomes the Sea of Galilee. Walking through the lush scenery feels like stepping back in time.

“We were looking for a place where we could capture the essence of the Middle Eastern locales where Jesus’ ministry took place,” said The Chosen President Brad Pelo in 2022. “When we saw this site and the wide open spaces with rolling hills, we knew it was the place to become our home for years to come.” You could say they chose to build their house on a rock.

The Chosen Set Visit

Justin Clemons

In addition to familiar areas, the press party was offered glimpses into the fifth season’s new sets — from High Priest Caiaphas’ (Richard Fancy) ornate office to the colorful home of a mysterious new Greek, Phoebe (whose casting was not announced at press time).

Production designer James R. Cunningham, who has worked on the drama since 2018, is responsible for every intricate setting, from building entire city blocks to stuffing bookshelves with dozens of scrolls. Each time, Cunningham and the crew raise the stakes. “[Season 5] is a big season for us,” he says outside of Soundstage 1, before leading us through a hallway that opens into a decorated garden atrium. “Every set was brand-new, except for Lazarus’ [house], but we had to redo that, so it felt brand-new.”

Part of Laz’s Bethany-based home, says Cunningham, was used to create more rooms for Pontius Pilate (Andrew James Allen). Building and rebuilding is just one way the scrappy series — which is partially financed through crowdfunding and fan donations — keeps costs down. Even in its fifth season, it’s not hard to imagine that’s helpful when the ambitious hours ahead feature more of the Holy City and its wealthy inhabitants than ever before.

Initial designs for the 55 new sets and locations began in October 2023, construction started in February 2024 and, by July, over 100 crew members were on their final two weeks. Still, they were busily painting, sawing, and hammering away at iconic spots, like the upper room where the Last Supper takes place, a spot that Cunningham says has already been through five different stages of design. “It’s a race to the finish on that one,” he admits.   

But what surprised us the most? While the team tries its best to source authentic materials, Cunningham also shops at HomeGoods, Target, and Walmart. “[There are] a lot of things we have to buy, and everything gets touched,” the designer explains. “We either have to paint it or age it, so we always want anything that we put on to look handmade or like it would back in the 1st century.” That means sewing lots of tassels onto curtains and spray-painting furniture to look weathered, or more ornate, depending on the situation. Sounds pretty miraculous. 

Below, we’ve provided a few snapshots of what it’s like to explore the epic hit’s Texas sets. So, as they like to say on The Chosen…come and see.

 

 

 

The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons

Set Visit

Located 25 miles southwest of Dallas, Midlothian, which has a population of over 5,000, has been The Chosen’s home since 2022

The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons
The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons

TV Guide Magazine Deputy Editor Emily Aslanian toured the set in July 2024

The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons

Phoebe’s Home

A Greek woman, Phoebe, will help house Jesus and His disciples in Jerusalem, Cunningham explains. “We modeled her whole house off of ancient Greek architecture and colors.” Beds from India didn’t arrive in time, so the crew improvised. “[These are] little twin beds we found on Amazon; we painted them and added fabric,” says Cunningham. “Sometimes shipping is our biggest foe.”

The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons

The scenes on the frescoes that adorn the walls were taken from Greek pottery by a graphic designer and free-hand painted by crew.

The Chosen Set Visist
Justin Clemons

Some of the smaller props come from online retailers like Etsy, but Cunningham also says “a lot of the pottery is from Greece.”

The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons
The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons

“Within the last 20 years, [historians] found that all the statues in the ancient world were painted,” Cunningham notes, while admiring this hand-painted bust of Hercules. Why paint them? To make gods and demigods appear more relatable to human worshippers.

The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons

The Sanhedrin

The set for the temple that houses the Jewish judicial court is air-conditioned–a blissful getaway from the constructed city’s hot streets–though noisy A/C gets turned off while filming.

The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons

Beneath the tiles on the floor (these tiles were picked because of the similarity to what was escavated from the real-life temple’s site) is an entire passage written in Hebrew.

The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons
The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons

Caiaphas’ Office

Originally featuring a dining room and a larger library, this space was redesigned for Season 5—and beyond. “Jesus’ actual trial took place in the home of Caiaphas,” Cunningham says. “I had to think ahead to [Season 6] to make sure that we had a big enough space for the trial to take place.”

The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons

High Priest Caiaphas is not a friend of Jesus’—and we’ll see much more from the religious elder as he continues to threaten His safety. Caiaphas’ office, explains Cunningham, will serve as a spot “where people would come together to talk about ideas, especially religious [ones].”

The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons

“I actually think this is my favorite set,” says Cunningham of the room that features what he called “subdued” colors to match the High Priest’s personality, as well as a massive wall of scrolls.

 

The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons

Pilate’s Quarters

Pilate’s bookshelves are stacked with enough reading material for an entire city. “We do a lot of scrolls—it’s probably a little overambitious for what was actual back in the day,” Cunningham admits. Across multiple sets, “We have over 2,000 scrolls that my team [pre-rolled],” he notes, adding with a laugh: “We order a lot of paper.”

The Chosen Set Visit
Justin Clemons

This painting above the door to Pilate and Claudia’s (Sarah J. Bartholomew) bedroom bears a hidden message. “Because Claudia is a bit of a troubled soul, that is the classic life and death of the Roman culture,” says Cunningham of the scene, depicting two dresses tied up and a skull in the middle. “The point was that nobody escapes death,” he says. “Whether you’re poor or rich, you’re always under the guise of destiny.”

