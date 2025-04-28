A new dark comedy limited series is coming to Netflix with some big name stars in the cast. Sirens is one of the streamer’s upcoming new shows of 2025, and the first trailer definitely has fans intrigued.

For a full rundown of everything to know about Sirens, including who’s in the cast, when the episodes drop, and more, scroll down below.

When does Sirens come out?

All five episodes of Sirens will drop on Netflix on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

What is Sirens about?

An official synopsis of the series reveals: “Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish island estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”

The show takes place over Labor Day Weekend, with Devon paying a visit to the Kells’ estate to discuss their father’s ailing health with Simone.

Who is in the Sirens cast?

The cast is led by Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy, who play Michaela and Devon, respectively. Moore’s character is described as “a philanthropist and animal activist who runs island high society,” while Devon is “funny, resilient, and fiercely protective — especially of her younger sister Simone.”

Milly Alcock plays Simone, Devon’s sister and Michaela’s personal assistant. Michaela’s husband, billionaire Peter Kell, will be portrayed by Kevin Bacon.

Other cast members include Glenn Howerton, who plays the Kells’ friend and neighbor Ethan Corbin, Felix Solis, who plays Jose, the Kells’ head of security and Peter’s “right-hand man,” and Bill Camp as Simone and Devon’s father, Bruce DeWitt, who has early onset-dementia.

Josh Segarra will play Raymond, Devon’s “on-and-off toxic boyfriend,” and Trevor Salter is Jordan, Ethan’s yacht captain who all the society ladies are crushing on. The Kells’ housekeeper, Missy, is played by Britne Oldford, while Lauren Weedman plays Patrice, the family’s chef.

Rounding out the cast are Jenn Lyon (Cloe), Erin Neufer (Lisa), and Emily Borromeo (Astrid), who are known as “The Fates” and often “speak as one and dress identically as a trio. They are devoted to Michaela and her preservation work.”

Is there a trailer for Sirens?

Yes, Netflix released the trailer on April 25, 2025. It features Devon making her way to the Kells’ estate and being shocked at the life her sister has built for herself. As she gets to know Michaela and sees how much Simone has changed from the person she once knew, Devon’s concerns increase.

“This Michaela bitch has her talons so deep in your brain that you can’t even tell you’re in trouble,” Devon tells Simone, who insists she’s the “happiest [she’s] ever been.” But Devon is not convinced and insists, “We have got to get out of here.” Watch the full thing above.

Sirens, Thursday, May 22, Netflix