[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from Netflix’s Sirens.]

Throughout the entirety of Sirens, Simone (Milly Alcock) was seeking the approval of her rich boss Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), all while trying to distance herself as far from her past as possible. Unfortunately, that wasn’t easy after her sister, Devon (Meghann Fahy), showed up at the Kells’ estate to try and get Simone’s help in caring for their ailing father Bruce (Bill Camp).

It ended up being a photo of Simone kissing Michaela’s husband, Peter (Kevin Bacon), that did her in, though. Although Simone tried to explain that she pulled away immediately after Peter initiated the kiss, Michaela wasn’t hearing it, and she sent Simone packing.

As Simone was about to head back to the life in Buffalo that she had spent so long running from, she ditched her family and fled back to the compound, where she told Peter that Michaela was holding onto a photo of the kiss to use as blackmail if he tried to divorce her. In the end, Peter told Michaela that their marriage was over … and debuted his new romance with Simone at his annual Labor Day gala.

But it was Simone who Michaela felt most betrayed by, according to Moore. “She already has a lot of suspicions about Peter,” the actress tells TV Insider. “I think that’s what’s interesting. When you first meet Michaela, you realize she just is not sure where he is, he’s not returning her texts. She has a lot of worries, I think, about the marriage, but she doesn’t have any worries about her relationship with Simone.”

Alcock says that her character’s decision to approach Peter stemmed from him being “her only remaining ally,” adding that her decision to run back to the Cliff House “kind of just happened” since she had “nowhere else to go.”

“I don’t think that she expected Peter to be like, ‘I’m going to choose you,'” Alcock explains. “I think that she just wants her job back. I honestly think she’s like, maybe he’ll tell [Michaela], ‘You can’t do this, this isn’t morally okay,’ so she’ll get her job back. I think she kind of takes what she can get and I think she kind of just makes it work. I don’t know if she loves Peter, but I think she feels safe with him and she’s like, ‘If this is the sacrifice I have to make for safety, I’m going to do it.’ Which is really sad.”

When Devon made her way back to Cliff House and saw Simone on Peter’s arm, the look on her face of pure devastation, but also concession, was evident. Fahy says she thinks Devon found “closure” in her relationship with Simone, even though she didn’t get the “outcome that she showed up hoping to get.”

“I do think that when she leaves, she has accepted Simone’s choice, and I think she understands it, on a level, why her sister is choosing that,” Fahy shares. “I think she’s like, ‘Okay, I’m letting you go now, I’ve accepted it.’ The whole show, Devon’s like, ‘This can’t be how you feel. I know you. I know you. I know you.’ And towards the end, ultimately, where she arrives is, ‘Okay, I’m going to accept your truth. I’m letting you go.’ And with love.”

Both Alcock and Fahy agree that their characters will likely “still speak” in the future, but things will be different. “I think they know, temporarily, they can’t be as invested in each other’s lives as they potentially want to be,” Alcock says, with Fahy adding, “Yeah, I think they’ve repaired some things in a certain way, but I also think when Devon leaves, she’s probably thinking, ‘I might not see my sister again for another 10 years.'”

As for Michaela, Moore thinks she’s “kind of done” with the life she was living. “I think her experience of her marriage was not what she hoped,” she explains. “She’s someone who really traded her autonomy and her agency for safety and for wealth. It turned out she wasn’t so safe after all, and none of that belonged to her. That’s her realization. So she’s going to go back to some sort of a life, probably, where she’s going to start all over again and build it for herself and, in a sense, it will be better because it will belong to her.”

