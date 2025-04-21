Less than a week after its release, Ransom Canyon has claimed the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list. The Western romance series, which is based on Jodi Thomas’ book series, has quickly won over viewers.

While some of the show’s storylines wrapped up nicely in the Season 1 finale, there was a lot left open-ended, leaving fans to wonder if a Season 2 is on the way. Will there be more episodes to answer all of our burning questions?

Scroll down for everything we know about Season 2 of Ransom Canyon.

Is there a Season 2 of Ransom Canyon?

So far, the show has not been confirmed for a second season. However, the powers that be are already working on the next story they want to tell.

“We’ve already started the writers’ room, even though the show hasn’t been picked up to series yet for Season 2,” showrunner Ashley Blair told TV Insider.

When is the Ransom Canyon Season 2 premiere?

Since there’s no confirmed Season 2 yet, there’s also no premiere date. Should the show get picked up in a timely manner, we likely won’t get the new season until the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027.

Who is in the Ransom Canyon Season 2 cast?

Again, nothing is confirmed yet, but it’s expected that the main players will come back. One person who won’t be returning is James Brolin, whose character, Cap Fuller, died at the end of Season 1. Of course, he could show up in flashbacks, but moving forward, he will not be part of the present-day story.

That leaves Minka Kelly (Quinn O’Grady), Josh Duhamel (Staten Kirkland), Lizzy Greene (Lauren Brigman), Philip Winchester (Sheriff Brigman), Andrew Liner (Reid Collins), Garrett Wareing (Lucas Russell), Jack Schumacher (Yancy Grey), Marianly Tejada (Ellie Catawnee), Eoin Macken (Davis Collins), Casey W Johnson (Kit Russell), and Meta Golding (Paula Jo) as the stars likely to return.

It remains to be seen whether Sarah Minnich, who plays Margaret Brigman, will come back. Season 1 ended with Sheriff Brigman arresting his wife for killing Staten’s son, Randall Kirkland (Hubert Smielecki), in a car accident, so there will be options about how much of her future story is explored going forward. Minnich had a fairly small role in Season 1, but the aftermath of what she did will continue to affect the main players, even if she’s not directly involved while (likely) serving time.

“In a potential Season 2, I think it’s a huge part of what’s going on. We’re still just in the room, so I don’t have every aspect to tell you. Westerns are morality tales, and so every aspect of this show, we always try to come from that foundation of love, lands, and legacy, and what that really means,” Blair explained. “For Sheriff Dan, this is his legacy and his family and the people that he loves. He has this moral choice. Does he do the right thing by his family and the wrong thing by his profession? That’s his morality moment, so we try to do that with everyone, but that’s the thing he’s grappling with, and he painfully chooses to do the right thing.”

A major role that will have to be cast for Season 2 is Yancy’s mysterious wife who showed up at the end of Season 1 right before he was supposed to marry Ellie. Her face was not shown.

“We weren’t at the place where we were ready to cast that yet, and we wanted to also add a little air of mystery, but definitely a Season 2 would answer that very quickly,” Blair confirmed.

What is the plot of Ransom Canyon Season 2?

Obviously, Yancy’s past will need to be explored further in Season 2, as well as how it will affect his future with Ellie moving forward. There’s also the potential for another love triangle between Yancy, Ellie, and Kai (Justin Johnson Cortez).

While the show didn’t delve too much into Ellie and Kai’s history in Season 1, Blair said that Cortez pitched a backstory for his character that intrigued her. “Moving forward, that’s a love triangle we’d like to explore, too. It was just we had a lot of them,” she shared.

Staten and Quinn broke up at the end of Season 1, and with Quinn headed to New York for six months, their future is certainly up in the air. This, of course, could be the perfect opportunity for Davis to swoop back in, although his reconciliation with Paula Jo could also complicate things. Regardless, there are plenty of avenues to explore here.

Plus, the aftershocks of Lucas’ brother Kit’s affair with Lauren’s mom, Margaret, being exposed at the end of Season 1 will likely take a toll on Lucas and Lauren’s relationship, which is already complicated enough thanks to her history with Reid.

“We also have these themes of fathers and sons. I think there’s a story to tell there, and the love story that needs to be told is between Reid and his father [Davis],” Blair hinted. “That needs to be healed and mended. And I think until he does that and grows up, I don’t know that he can be a contender for Lauren, but definitely in future seasons, for sure.”

Will there be a time jump in Ransom Canyon Season 2?

Yes, if the show gets picked up for a Season 2, there will be a time jump, Blair confirmed.

“We would need to because I don’t want to do anything in New York. Quinn needs to go away and save her ranch, and we need to see what the implications are for that punch that Davis goads Staten into doing and what that plot between Davis and Staten’s father, the senator, is like,” she explained. “I think we would probably do that because she says, ‘I’m going to go away for six months.’ So the idea right now, although nothing’s set in stone, is that we would do at least a six-month time jump.”

Ransom Canyon, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix