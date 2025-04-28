Rock the Block is back and already crushing it in the ratings. Following the Season 6 premiere on April 14, HGTV shared an update about the milestone the show hit.

The renovation competition series officially became the network’s “highest-rated season premiere since 2023.” According to a press release, it garnered “a .67 live plus three-day rating among adults 25 to 54 when its new season premiered.” This was as “triple-digit increase of 179 percent over the prior six weeks.”

Rock the Block features four teams of two renovating identical homes with the same budgets. However, this season includes a twist that has never been done before: Two rookie teams are taking on two veteran teams. Whoever finishes with the highest appraised home value will be declared the winner.

The newbies on this season are Down Home Fab stars Chelsea DeBoer and Cole DeBoer, as well as Renovation Aloha‘s Kamohai Kalama and Tristyn Kalama. The vets are Alison Victoria and Michel Smith Boyd, and Jonathan Knight and Jordan Knight. Ty Pennington serves as host of the competition show, with stars including Bobby Berk, Jasmine Roth, Mina Starsiak-Hawk, and more stepping in as judges.

“Attracting three million viewers across linear and streaming, the episode also delivered a .89 L3 rating among women 25 to 54, a 207 percent lift versus the previous six weeks,” HGTV’s press release confirmed. “In the women 25 to 54 demo, Rock the Block ranked as the No. 2 overall non-news/sports cable program in its timeslot and led HGTV to rank as the No. 2 non-news/sports primetime cable network.”

The premiere hit other key demos, as well. It had a “.72 L3 rating among upscale adults 25 to 54, a .94 L3 rating among upscale women 24 to 54, and respective six-week increases of 158% and 175%.” Plus, “HGTV ranked as the No. 1 1 cable network among upscale women 25 to 54, and the No. 1 non-news/sports cable network among upscale adults 25 to 54 in primetime.”

Rock the Block, Season 6, Mondays, 9/8c, HGTV