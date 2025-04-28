‘Rock the Block’ Season 6 Hits Major Ratings Milestone for HGTV

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Rock the Block Season 6 Cast
HGTV

Rock the Block

 More

Rock the Block is back and already crushing it in the ratings. Following the Season 6 premiere on April 14, HGTV shared an update about the milestone the show hit.

The renovation competition series officially became the network’s “highest-rated season premiere since 2023.” According to a press release, it garnered “a .67 live plus three-day rating among adults 25 to 54 when its new season premiered.” This was as “triple-digit increase of 179 percent over the prior six weeks.”

Rock the Block features four teams of two renovating identical homes with the same budgets. However, this season includes a twist that has never been done before: Two rookie teams are taking on two veteran teams. Whoever finishes with the highest appraised home value will be declared the winner.

The newbies on this season are Down Home Fab stars Chelsea DeBoer and Cole DeBoer, as well as Renovation Aloha‘s Kamohai Kalama and Tristyn Kalama. The vets are Alison Victoria and Michel Smith Boyd, and Jonathan Knight and Jordan Knight. Ty Pennington serves as host of the competition show, with stars including Bobby Berk, Jasmine Roth, Mina Starsiak-Hawk, and more stepping in as judges.

“Attracting three million viewers across linear and streaming, the episode also delivered a .89 L3 rating among women 25 to 54, a 207 percent lift versus the previous six weeks,” HGTV’s press release confirmed. “In the women 25 to 54 demo, Rock the Block ranked as the No. 2 overall non-news/sports cable program in its timeslot and led HGTV to rank as the No. 2 non-news/sports primetime cable network.”

‘Rock the Block’ Fans Disagree With Bobby Berk’s Judging Decision
Related

‘Rock the Block’ Fans Disagree With Bobby Berk’s Judging Decision

The premiere hit other key demos, as well. It had a “.72 L3 rating among upscale adults 25 to 54, a .94 L3 rating among upscale women 24 to 54, and respective six-week increases of 158% and 175%.” Plus, “HGTV ranked as the No. 1 1 cable network among upscale women 25 to 54, and the No. 1 non-news/sports cable network among upscale adults 25 to 54 in primetime.”

Rock the Block, Season 6, Mondays, 9/8c, HGTV

Rock the Block - HGTV

Rock the Block where to stream

Rock the Block

Alison Victoria

Chelsea DeBoer

Cole DeBoer

Jonathan Knight

Jordan Knight

Kamohai Kalama

Michel Smith Boyd

Tristyn Kalama

Ty Pennington




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
American Idol 2025 top 14
1
Who Made the Top 12 on ‘American Idol’?
Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez, and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1 Episode 3
2
Is ‘NCIS: Origins’ Returning for Season 2?
David Zayas, Michael C. Hall, and Jennifer Carpenter in Dexter
3
‘Dexter’: All 8 Seasons, Ranked From Worst to Best
Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in the 'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' series finale
4
‘Wolf Hall’ Team Explains Cromwell’s Ending in Series Finale
Scott Pelley
5
Scott Pelley Rebukes His Bosses in Jaw-Dropping ’60 Minutes’ Segment