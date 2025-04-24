David Visentin and Hilary Farr worked together for 15 years before she left Love It or List It in 2023. The two competed against each other on the show for 19 seasons, but Farr has since moved on, leaving Visentin with new a new cohost for Season 20.

But now that these two no longer have a working relationship, are they still friends? Fans have been wondering about the status of their personal relationship today, and TV Insider rounded up everything to know. Scroll down to find out!

Are Hilary Farr and David Visentin still friends?

Yes, Farr and Visentin are still on good terms. In fact, ahead of the Season 20 premiere of Love It or List It, Visentin told TV Insider that he and his former costar will be “friends forever.”

“You can’t work with somebody for that long and not appreciate them as a human being and have love for them,” he shared. “I appreciate everything she gave to this show since 2008. I mean, it got to be where it is because of her.”

He proved that they’re still amicable with a cheeky comment on one of Farr’s Instagram posts in April 2025. After she posted a video debating whether she should renovate her Toronto home, Visentin commented, “Are you really going to make me say it? Of course you design to List It! You know where to reach me ;).”

Of course, he was referencing the Love It or List It concept, where Farr helped homeowners renovate their homes in the hopes that they’d stay put, while Visentin showed them new properties in hopes that they’d list their residences.

Farr replied to Visentin’s comment, writing, “Ha!! You’re on my speed dial.wait-is that an archaic reference..”

Why did Hilary Farr leave Love It or List It?

Farr announced her decision to leave Love It or List It in December 2023, although she admittedly made the decision nearly a year prior after filming wrapped on Season 19. “It’s been a wonderful 12 years,” she said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever.”

She concluded, “Love It or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it’s a great one.”

Farr said that she likes to “look for challenges, look for inspiration, look for new ideas, [and] be excited about all the possibilities that are out there,” which contributed to her decision. “With all the love in the world, the answer [about coming back was] no. It’s just time,” she told People.

Later that month, she expanded on her decision in an interview with Vulture. “It was becoming boring, and I don’t want to be bored,” the designer said, candidly. She added, “You know that saying, ‘If not now, when?’ That’s truly it. I’ve been doing the show for years and I have loved doing it. But in the last season, which we did in Canada, it just felt too much like work. It felt very stale. It’s a very formulaic show.”

She also admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic played a “huge part” in her choice. She called it an “extraordinarily stressful time,” as she was bouncing back and forth between Canada and the U.S., never knowing for sure if she’d be able to get back to her home base in Canada amid the rules and regulations at the time.

“I’ve always loved working with David and the actual work was great, but as you say, behind the scenes, the design, the difficulty, the supply-line issues, the delays … everybody was stressed, and it just felt different,” Farr continued. “It was taking up too much of my life and it was boring.”

Who replaced Hilary Farr on Love it or List It?

After Farr’s exit, Page Turner stepped in as her replacement for Season 20.

“I would never try to replace anybody because I can’t,” she told TV Insider. “I wouldn’t even take on that responsibility and I don’t want to. This is a legacy show. I’m not here to erase that, I couldn’t if I wanted to. But I am here to bring Page and bring my experience and bring my design and add on to his nerves. That’s what I’m here to do. And to carry on this journey and this legacy of such an iconic show.”

She also acknowledged that she “appreciates” everything Farr did to make the show what it has become. “Without her, I couldn’t be sitting here,” Turner said.

Love It or List It, Mondays, 10/9c, HGTV