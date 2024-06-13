Where Is Hilary Farr Now & Will There Be More ‘Love It or List It?’

For years, Love It or List It was one of HGTV‘s premier home design shows. The series featured designer Hilary Farr sparring with co-host and real estate agent David Visentin over whether their clients would love her home remodeling choices enough to keep their original house or put it on the market and buy a new home.

Farr’s history of both acting and design and home renovations made her a natural in front of the cameras, with charisma and confidence to spare. The show ran for 19 seasons from 2008 to 2023, but Farr shocked the watching world when she decided to walk away last December after more than 250 episodes.

She told People, “I’ve given it so many years of my life. It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

Her comments became even sharper when she told Vulture that she felt the show was “becoming boring,” adding, “I don’t want to be bored.”

So what is Farr up to nowadays? Well, she hasn’t completely left the world of television. Since 2021, she has been starring in a new show for the network titled Tough Love with Hilary Farr, in which she helps families control their decorative dysfunction with creative designs.

As of her December 2023 interview with Vulture, at least, she has no intentions of returning for another round of Love It or List It.

“As far as I knew, [the matter of her departure] had been put to bed, but then the network came back, and they were lovely and flattering and friendly, and they made a very generous offer on all levels. It was very nice, and I had to think about it. But I still came to the same answer. I just can’t do it again. They’ve been very gracious, though, as has David,” she explained of her refusal to reconsider.

Going forward, Farr said she plans to continue filming Tough Love and has “all sorts of irons in the fire on other projects.”

HGTV has not yet announced a formal cancellation of Love It or List It, nor has it announced a replacement for Farr, so it’s currently up in the air whether the show will ever return with new episodes, but for now, fans can watch reruns regularly airing on the network.

