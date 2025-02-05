It’s been two years since HGTV fans have gotten new episodes of Love It or List It, and the show it set to make a big comeback. Following Hilary Farr‘s exit from the long-running series, a revamped new season is coming with Page Turner set to replace the designer.

HGTV announced on Wednesday, February 5, that it had ordered eight hour-long episodes of Love It or List It featuring Turner, with David Visentin returning as the real estate agent. Turner will take on Farr’s former role of redesigning frustrated homeowners’ residences in hopes that they’ll decide to stay in their homes, while Visentin will attempt to lure them into a new house.

“HGTV fans first came to love Page Turner on Flip or Flop Nashville and Fix My Flip and were introduced to her competitive side in two seasons of Rock the Block,” HGTV’s head of content, Loren Ruch, said. “Her extensive background in real estate and design will be a superpower as she enters into this celebrated real estate rivalry. We cannot wait to watch her give David a run for his money.”

Farr announced her departure from Love It or List It in December 2023, months after the Season 19 finale. She had been co-hosting the series with Visentin since it first premiered in 2008.

“I’ve given it so many years of my life,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

Although the announcement didn’t come until much later, Farr said that she actually made her decision when she completed filming on Season 19. “I told everyone I’m done,” she shared. “I thought that everyone had accepted it, but they hadn’t.” She was asked to return for Season 20, which is when she decided to “rethink” her decision. Ultimately, she came to the same conclusion. “With all the love in the world, the answer was no. It’s just time,” she shared.

A premiere date for Love It or List It Season 20 has not been confirmed, but HGTV said that it’s slated to air in summer 2025.