“We have to choose.” That unthinkable death sentence from the brilliant Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) to his Holmes Clinic team capped the first of a two-part season finale that will reach a pulse-pounding conclusion on May 11.

Watson’s dire words referred to twin docs Adam and Stephens Croft (both played by Peter Mark Kendall), suffering from a fast-progressing illness that threatened to kill them within days. They had been infected with a virus, created by Watson’s nemesis Moriarty (Randall Park), that targeted their DNA. But due to Dr. Ingrid Derian’s (Eve Harlow) sabotage, there was only enough raw material to create a single dose of a life-saving treatment.

In the finale, the docs make the wrenching choice of which Croft to save. “Watson faces two challenges in the finale that are really the same challenge,” reveals Watson executive producer Craig Sweeny. “He must invent a cure for the mysterious illness that is killing the Croft twins [a process begun in part one], all while preventing Moriarty from using the rare DNA he’s been stealing from Watson’s clinic as a means of creating designer viruses that can kill anyone in the world without a trace. Watson will have to lean on the remaining members of the team to beat a ticking clock and save the Crofts — even those, like Ingrid and Shinwell [Ritchie Coster], who’ve been compromised by Moriarty.”

A scheme is concocted, and the twists it takes will surprise viewers until the very last minute. One aspect of the plan results in a pediatric oncologist, Laila Bynum (guest star Tika Sumpter), arriving at the Holmes Clinic and working alongside Watson. “She learns to admire his persistence and his genius. This could be the foundation of a new relationship for Watson,” Sweeny hints.

But first, the good doc must confront a major deceit in his life. “Watson learns everything about Moriarty’s plans and confronts Shinwell’s season-long betrayal,” Sweeny says. “Watson [makes] a wrenching choice to counter Moriarty’s plans, culminating in an intense showdown.” We can’t wait to see the face-off between these two geniuses, one who uses his dazzling mind for good, the other for evil.

Although the terrible series of events will likely haunt the docs in Season 2, there is resolution. Sweeny says, “The finale finishes the story of the DNA at the Holmes Clinic. By the end, every member of Watson’s team is permanently changed, and not all the doctors make it to Season 2 as part of the group.”

