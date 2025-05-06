‘Watson’ Boss Teases Watson’s ‘Wrenching Choice’ in Season 1 Finale

Kate Hahn
Comments
Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan — 'Watson' Season 1 Finale 'Your Life's Work, Part 2'
Preview
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Watson

 More

“We have to choose.” That unthinkable death sentence from the brilliant Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) to his Holmes Clinic team capped the first of a two-part season finale that will reach a pulse-pounding conclusion on May 11.

Watson’s dire words referred to twin docs Adam and Stephens Croft (both played by Peter Mark Kendall), suffering from a fast-progressing illness that threatened to kill them within days. They had been infected with a virus, created by Watson’s nemesis Moriarty (Randall Park), that targeted their DNA. But due to Dr. Ingrid Derian’s (Eve Harlow) sabotage, there was only enough raw material to create a single dose of a life-saving treatment.

In the finale, the docs make the wrenching choice of which Croft to save. “Watson faces two challenges in the finale that are really the same challenge,” reveals Watson executive producer Craig Sweeny. “He must invent a cure for the mysterious illness that is killing the Croft twins [a process begun in part one], all while preventing Moriarty from using the rare DNA he’s been stealing from Watson’s clinic as a means of creating designer viruses that can kill anyone in the world without a trace. Watson will have to lean on the remaining members of the team to beat a ticking clock and save the Crofts — even those, like Ingrid and Shinwell [Ritchie Coster], who’ve been compromised by Moriarty.”

A scheme is concocted, and the twists it takes will surprise viewers until the very last minute. One aspect of the plan results in a pediatric oncologist, Laila Bynum (guest star Tika Sumpter), arriving at the Holmes Clinic and working alongside Watson. “She learns to admire his persistence and his genius. This could be the foundation of a new relationship for Watson,” Sweeny hints.

Ingrid's Morals Are Tested in 'Watson's 'Roller Coaster' Season 1 Finale
Related

Ingrid's Morals Are Tested in 'Watson's 'Roller Coaster' Season 1 Finale

But first, the good doc must confront a major deceit in his life. “Watson learns everything about Moriarty’s plans and confronts Shinwell’s season-long betrayal,” Sweeny says. “Watson [makes] a wrenching choice to counter Moriarty’s plans, culminating in an intense showdown.” We can’t wait to see the face-off between these two geniuses, one who uses his dazzling mind for good, the other for evil.

Although the terrible series of events will likely haunt the docs in Season 2, there is resolution. Sweeny says, “The finale finishes the story of the DNA at the Holmes Clinic. By the end, every member of Watson’s team is permanently changed, and not all the doctors make it to Season 2 as part of the group.”

Watson, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, May 11, 9/8c, CBS

Watson - CBS

Watson where to stream

Watson

Craig Sweeny




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune contestant Kristyn Hobbs on 5/2/2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Blasted After Contestant Loses $100,000 on ‘Ridiculous’ Puzzle
Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino., and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
2
Who Died in ‘NCIS’ Finale? Details on Fallout to Come in Season 23
Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
3
Gary Cole Reacts to ‘NCIS’ Shocking Finale Death, Teases Parker’s ‘Vengeful Rage’
'American Idol' Season 23 top 8
4
Who Made the Top 7 on ‘American Idol’?
Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya at Met Gala
5
Stars on the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet: See All the Photos