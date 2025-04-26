“It’s going to be a roller coaster,” Watson star Rochelle Aytes, who plays Dr. Mary Morstan, warns of the two-part Season 1 finale, airing across two Sundays, May 4 and 11.

“There’s going to be some life or death situations happening, and decisions will have to be made, and someone will be sacrificed,” she continues, laughing. “No, there will be some resolution though.”

In the two-part “Your Life’s Work,” when part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) announces an ambitious new project that he has been working on. Randall Park returns as the villainous James Moriarty. We’ve seen him manipulating Watson’s right-hand man, Shinwell Johnson (Ritchie Coster), as well as approach his neurologist, Dr. Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow), and alert her that he knows about her father’s body; she killed him after his abuse of her and her sister culminated in the latter ending up in a wheelchair.

At the beginning of the season, executive producer Craig Sweeny told us that Ingrid is a character who could either become Watson’s late friend, the sleuth Sherlock Holmes, or Moriarty. That will come into play in the finale, Harlow tells TV Insider.

“Ingrid’s morals are tested. The thing of Moriarty or Sherlock Holmes, the good versus the evil are very much set up against one another and the battle is there,” she previews. While on paper, it may look like we get the answer to that, personally for Harlow, “I think it’s still fairly precarious.”

She also describes the finale as, “Holy s**t, I can’t believe that happened.”

Looking ahead to Season 2, she’s hoping to continue exploring her psychopathic character. “It’s been fascinating,” Harlow shares. “To play a character that’s so morally ambiguous has just been really, really fun. [I’m looking forward to the] further exploration of somebody who you don’t know what they’re going to do next. In preparation for Ingrid, Craig told me to read this book called Sociopath: A Memoir by Patric Gagne, and it’s exactly what it sounds like. She is a diagnosed sociopath, and she takes you through her life, and the way that she thinks and sees the world was so intriguing. I read it twice. I was like, ‘Oh, this is amazing.’ And then a couple of weeks later, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I was like, ‘I need to read this again.’ It’s also kind of the polar opposite of who I am as a person. So that’s always really fun for me as well. Just exploring somebody who’s so vastly different.”

Watson, 2-Part Season 1 Finale, Sunday, May 4 and 11, 9/8c, CBS