Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Amanda Barise is in the Top 14 on Season 23 of American Idol, and it’s all thanks to the judges. Although she didn’t receive enough viewer votes to make it through, she was one of four artists chosen by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie to move on.

“[It was] a myriad of emotions,” Amanda told TV Insider at Hulu’s Get Real event. “I mean, it was completely overwhelming. I was last to be out on stage to sing and I was also then last to be saved. So I had to wait through the entire show to find out what my fate would be. I’m completely honored that the judges did see something in me that maybe America didn’t see in my last performance.”

The aspiring singer said “all” three of the judges have had her back “in respective ways at different times during different episodes.” She acknowledged how they’ve shown her “a lot of love” and said she really feels that they’re in her corner. “I feel that they want me to succeed,” she added. “I mean, you know, Carrie did announce it last night. She was the one that announced [they] were saving me.” Since the country superstar was once on the show herself, Amanda admitted that her opinion “carries a little bit more weight.”

Now, Amanda said she’s “hoping” that the voters respond to her future performances in the same way the judges did. However, she’s also hopeful for the future regardless of how she places in the singing competition.

“You don’t have to win to have a big career,” she pointed out. “My goal for this competition, and my time on the show is connecting with an audience that loves alternative R&B, loves alternative jazz, and loves a soulful singer.”

She also gushed over the support she’s received from fans who have voted for her. “The fact that people are reaching out, saying that they’re so happy I was saved, and they’re going to continue to vote for me, and they don’t want me to be in the bottom ever again … I mean, the love and support … it’s just overwhelming,” Amanda shared.

Ché Chesterman was also saved by the judges to earn his spot in the top 14, and he said it felt “amazing” to get that extra vote of confidence. Going forward, he plans to take the judges’ advice to win America over too.

“I think Luke said to me last night about my song choices … I’m very old school with what I pick. I don’t really take into consideration whether the public might like it or it’s something that the public might vote for. So that’s something that’s stuck in my head and I think I’m going to start choosing songs that I know the public are going to know from now on.”

However, he’s not looking too far ahead just yet. “I’m very much I’ll take everything as it goes,” Ché shared. “When the moment arises to choose the song, that’s when I choose it. I don’t think about it before.”

Amanda, Ché, and the rest of the Top 14 will take the stage for live performances once again during the Sunday, April 27, episode.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

—Reporting by Michael Maloney