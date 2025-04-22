Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

The American Idol judges had some tough decisions to make during the live Monday, April 21, episode. With 10 of the remaining 20 artists in danger of going home, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie had to choose four to move on and six to cut.

The contestants had one last chance to sway the judges with a live performance, and ultimately, Desmond Roberts, Josh King, Ché, and Amanda Barise were selected to move on. That meant that Baylee Littrell, Drew Ryn, Zaylie Windsor, Victor Solomon, Olivier Bergeron, and Isaiah Misailegalu were eliminated.

For the most part, I understand how the judges made their decisions. Amanda was a no-brainer. Although she’s not always my cup of tea, she is undoubtedly a powerhouse vocalist and strong singer. Meanwhile, Desmond Roberts gave his best performance of the season when he performed “Titanium” by David Guetta and Sia. He showed a different side of himself and the judges urged him to keep doing that going forward.

But I think the last two slots were a bit more up in the air, and I’m not sure if the judges made the right call.

I do think that a lot of the eliminated contestants had weak moments this week. Baylee actually improved upon some of his other recent performances, but simply wasn’t up to snuff with the rest of the singers. Zaylie became one of my favorites during Hollywood Week, but her nerves continued to get the best of her, and it showed in her last two performances. I understand what Underwood saw in Olivier earlier this season, but he also struggled to keep the momentum. His story is endearing, but you have to deliver vocally, too, and there were simply singers who were better. Isaiah also wasn’t consistent enough for me and, while his “Samoan silk” voice is different, I don’t think he did enough to warrant advancing.

However, I have to say, Drew’s elimination surprised me. The judges confirmed to USA Today that they took the contestants’ “whole body of work” into consideration when making their decision.” While Drew’s performance on Monday wasn’t her best, she has proven to be one of the strongest vocalists throughout the season. I certainly don’t think Josh or Ché have outperformed her this season, by any means. With Victor, I don’t feel as passionately, but I do think he could’ve easily been swapped into one of the final spots over Josh or Ché.

Either way, the choice has been made, and those four, along with Kolbi Jordan, Thunderstorm Artis, Filo, Mattie Pruitt, Jamal Roberts, Gabby Samone, Slater Nalley, John Foster, Canaan James Hill, and Breanna Nix, have made the top 14. They’ll hit the stage again on Sunday, April 27, to perform for viewer votes once more.

Do you think the judges made the right decision about who to put in the top 14? Was there anyone you think should’ve made it instead? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC