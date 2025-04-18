Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

On Sunday, April 20, American Idol will air a special Easter episode where the contestants will sing songs of faith. Judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will also take the stage with performances of their own. Plus, CeCe Winans sings, while artist in residence Jelly Roll hits the stage with Brandon Lake.

The episode will reveal the results from the Top 24 performances, which were pre-taped in Hawaii and aired on April 13 and 14. America had the chance to vote for their favorite singers for the first time and the top 20 will move on.

Ahead of the episode that will honor Easter, Underwood, Richie, Bryan, Winans, and host Ryan Seacrest all shared their favorite memories from the holiday. Scroll down to find out about their childhood traditions and more!

Lionel Richie

“Easter for me has always been about reflection, renewal, and of course, music that feeds the soul,” Richie, who grew up in Tuskegee, Alabama, said. He reflected on how he used to spend Easter morning at church before heading home for a “big family meal” and Easter Egg hunt.

“There was always music playing somewhere in the background,” Richie recalled. “That music shaped who I am. On this ‘songs of faith’ episode, it’s more than a theme. It’s a beautiful reminder of how music connects us.”

Ryan Seacrest

“Growing up, my mom would always make an egg, cheese, bread casserole for Easter, using the same green dish,” Seacrest recounted. “I loved how she would broil it in the oven at the end to make the cheese on top brown and crunchy. I am going to try to recreate it this weekend.”

Luke Bryan

Bryan opened up about his plans for the Easter Sunday episode of American Idol and explained his reasoning behind his song choice.

“When the show came to us with the idea of the Easter special, I instantly thought of the song “Jesus ‘Bout My Kids” that I recorded for my last album,” he said. “We have tried to raise our boys in a household that understands Jesus and I love that the song really speaks about the journey of being a parent. Every line has a specific meaning and purpose that parents everywhere can relate to.”

Carrie Underwood

“Easter has always been a day for faith and family,” Underwood gushed. “I have such fond memories of singing in church on Easter Sunday throughout my childhood, along with family dinners, and that time for reflection and celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ is something I’ve continued with my own family.”

CeCe Winans

“Even as a child, I could feel there was something truly special about Easter Sunday,” Winans shared. “The season itself was changing, winter giving way to spring, and there was something in the air that felt like a fresh start, a sense of newness.”

She continued, “Although we went to church every Sunday as a family, Easter always felt different. We’d celebrate with a big dinner along with our church family. Such beautiful memories. Now, I have grandchildren of my own, and it brings me so much joy to create new memories with them; ones they can carry into adulthood. Easter is a time of faith, family, and tradition, and I’m grateful to pass those memories down from generation to generation.”

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC