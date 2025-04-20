[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Watson Season 1 Episode 10 “The Man with the Alien Hand.”]

“Can’t wait to see you!” Seeing those words in a text from Moriarty (Randall Park) would have anyone scared. Even Ingrid (Eve Harlow) is left unsure what to do after the Sunday, April 20, episode of Watson.

The villain knows that Ingrid, when she was a teen, killed her father (who was abusive and responsible for her sister now being in a wheelchair) and has proof. In fact, he texts her a photo of a bone. Sasha (Inga Schlingmann) tries to reach out, and while Ingrid initially pushes her away, she does call her back. She does want to be friends, she admits, and stresses that her father’s gone and she knows he’s never coming back. Sasha realizes what she means and that he was the one to put Gigi in the wheelchair — and that she’s Ingrid’s sister. Ingrid says that she’s lied a lot and kept it a secret for 15 years, but someone found out what she did and is trying to blackmail her. She doesn’t know what to do, she admits, even though she always does. Sasha hugs her as she cries.

Ingrid only opens up to Sasha “because she’s left with no option,” Harlow tells TV Insider. “And I think that the person that she’s closest to, her sister, even though she loves her so much and she’s her entire world, there are certain things she can’t go to her with. This has literally never happened to Ingrid [someone being ahead of her like Moriarty is], her entire worldview being shook. She doesn’t know where to go, and all of a sudden standing in front of her is this person with an open heart. And so out comes everything because it’s an explosion of just like, ‘I don’t know what to do with all of this pressure. It’s like a volcano.’ It’s been like there’s pressure, pressure, pressure, and it finally explodes.”

Normally, opening up to someone would give a person some sense of relief and release, but that’s not the case with Ingrid. “Because it hasn’t been solved,” explains Harlow. “There is definitely some of the pressure that is released for sure, but it’s still impending doom of, ‘What do I do with this?'”

Little does Ingrid know, Moriarty has sent her another text: “I’ll be in town next week. Usual spot.” Uh-oh. So, what’s next?

“She is, I don’t know if ‘looking forward’ is the appropriate way of saying it, but she needs it to happen for more information. So there is terror about it, but there also is a necessity for it because she cannot contact him in any other way,” Harlow says. “Obviously there’s the phone number, but also you don’t want to be divulging too much personal information at the same time because you don’t know what you’re giving this person who is a very dangerous person. I think this is the thing: Ingrid’s never met somebody who she’s felt was dangerous, and Moriarty is the first one. And so as much as it is, she feels fear about it. It’s also something that needs to happen.”

Watson, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS