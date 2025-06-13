FX‘s new comedy Adults has drummed up some serious buzz since its debut on the network and Hulu, where the full season is currently streaming.

But will the series about a group of twentysomething pals return for Season 2? That’s the big question looming amid the show’s ongoing network rollout on FX, where two episodes are airing each Wednesday through June 18th when the final installments arrive. As we gear up for the broadcast debut of these episodes, we’re breaking down everything we know about Adults‘ possible Season 2 future so far. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more details as they’re made available.

Is Adults renewed for Season 2?

No, Adults hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet, but if fans continue to stream Season 1 online and tune into the show on FX, the better its chances are that it will be. Fret not if it takes a little while to hear about the renewal, though, because FX is no stranger to taking its time greenlighting new seasons of their shows — the most recent comedy case being English Teacher, which debuted in September 2024 and didn’t get renewed until February 2025.

What will happen in Adults Season 2?

Based on the ending of Season 1, Adults has plenty of exciting things to work with in Season 2, should it get ordered by FX. If you haven’t watched the final episodes of the season, beware of spoilers below.

As fans who have tuned in know by now, Adults‘ Season 1 finale teased a romantic turn for housemates Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) and Anton (Owen Thiele), which could certainly upend the dynamic they have with their fellow roommates, including Paul’s girlfriend Issa (Amita Rao). When Paul Baker’s visa was about to expire, all of his housemates offered to marry him when Issa decided she couldn’t, in order for him to stay in the country. In the final minutes, it was revealed the Canadian chose Anton, and when the rest of the housemates urged them to kiss, the pair felt an immediate spark, and it instantly made the vibes shift. (Suffice it to say, we need a second season to at least see what’s next for the duo and their friends.)

Who will star in Adults Season 2?

Adults would likely see the return of the core friend group if renewed for Season 2, which would include the aforementioned Innanen, Theile, and Rao alongside Malik Elassal and Lucy Freyer. And we wouldn’t mind seeing a guest star or two return, like Charlie Cox‘s Mr. Teacher.

Only time will tell for certain. Stay tuned for any news or updates and stream Adults Season 1 anytime.

FX’s Adults, Season 1, Streaming now Hulu