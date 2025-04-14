Found will not be airing on Thursday, April 17, but don’t worry: There’s still a new episode this week!

Found moved to Thursdays, following Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU for the 2024-2025 season, with Organized Crime‘s move to Peacock for its fifth season. However, the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff will be reclaiming its old time slot of 10/9c on Thursday, April 17, to air the Season 5 premiere (two episodes drop on Peacock on premiere day) after the two-hour Law & Order and SVU crossover at 8/7c.

But Found Season 2 Episode 19 will still be airing this week, on Monday, April 14, at 10/9c instead. The episode will also re-air on Thursday, April 24, in its usual 10/9c slot.

In this next episode, titled “Missing While a Casualty,” M&A attempts to find a missing father who is the only viable organ donor for his ailing son.

This change to the schedule comes after Margaret (Kelli Williams) realized that Sir’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) lawyer and Trent’s (Brett Dalton) former love interest, Heather (Danielle Savre), is really Sir’s sister, Lena. (It’s a theory we had since her introduction.) Gosselaar directed the episode, “Missing While Manipulated,” and told TV Insider how he changed the moment of that reveal; Margaret encountered Heather/Lena outside of the prison early on in the episode, but it wasn’t until the end that she informed Gabi (Shanola Hampton) of her discovery.

“Originally in the script it was at that point Margaret goes into a flashback, and when I read the script, I thought, well, that will take our audience completely out of this episode once they know that, because it’s been such a buildup to this point of who is Sir’s accomplice, just these loose ends. And I had pitched if we could film it where, in my cut, if I could actually have it at the very end where Margaret is downloading to Gabi about her day and why she was acting this way,” Gosselaar told us.

“I had this conversation with NK [showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll] and she said, ‘Put in your cut. Let me see what you think.’ And it just turned out the way it did, which I think is much better because, again, I just felt like during that moment, if we made it, it was only really the second scene, and we already know this information about Heather … I wanted the audience to stay with us until the very end to find that reveal,” he continued.

But Sir and Lena might not be on the same page. She sees Gabi as someone who ruined her family’s life, while he dreams of being a family with her. And when Lena visits Sir in Episode 18, “Missing While Heather,” she warns him that he can’t stop her from doing what needs to be done since he’s locked up and she isn’t.

“I think she’s willing to go as far as she needs to go,” Savre told us of Lena.

Found, Monday, April 14, 10/9c, NBC (Regular Time Slot Return, Thursday, April 24, 10/9c)