[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Found Season 2 Episode 9 “Missing While Targeted.”]

If we know one thing about Found, it’s that we should always question the motives of a new character in the life of one of the members of M&A or those around them. Such is the case with Heather (Danielle Savre), Trent’s (Brett Dalton) new love interest.

The midseason premiere featured the morning after their night together, and she could tell that someone broke his heart. Gabi (Shanola Hampton) later sees her bra on his couch. Then, at the end of the episode, before Trent realizes Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is in his house, he texts Heather and invites her over for dinner.

Below, Savre reacts to a theory about who Heather is, discusses her feelings for Trent, and teases her dynamic with Sir.

I have a theory that Heather’s Sir’s sister and getting close to Trent for him and that she could have told him about the layout of Trent’s house. What can you say to that?

Danielle Savre: I have heard this online constantly, and when I heard it, I was like, “What?!” So I will say when I first signed on, I knew nothing about where this character was going. I was actually kept pretty in the dark and just knew I loved the writing, loved the show, and wanted to be a part of it. I will say I’m very excited for the passion behind people wanting to know what’s going to happen with Heather and where she’s going. [Laughs] And it really excites me that people are kind of making guesses and bets as did the crew while we were filming. So I’m excited by the passion behind the assumptions of what Heather may be, but I think it’s really important to remember that she is not what meets the eye. She’s very different than what anyone will expect or see coming, and that’s okay. And it could be in a positive way, not necessarily in a negative way as she is possibly Sir’s sibling, which I’m sometimes like, “Why? What? Maybe I’m just a lawyer that is coming to the show to really help M&A’s in ways and to team up maybe even with Lacey [Gabrielle Walsh] in a way because she’s also becoming an attorney.” There’s so many other ways it can go. So that one was very intriguing and interesting to hear.

Can we trust her feelings for Trent, that she’s being honest about the way she’s going about that relationship?

I think there’s an honest lo — I wouldn’t even say love at this point. I think there is an honest attraction and chemistry between Heather and Trent that can’t be denied. And I think it actually rocks Heather to her core because I think she’s someone that is so blinded by ambition that she actually doesn’t know what love is. So I think those feelings for Trent are authentic and they’re going to mess with her a little more than she even realized regardless of any of her intentions behind why she started this relationship with Trent. I think her feelings for him will definitely rock her world.

Cop and lawyer can make that relationship complicated alone.

Oh, yeah. Oh, absolutely. I think just like Gabi and Trent and their complicated relationship with him being a cop and her trying to solve missing cases, there’s that same dynamic where it’s going to cause some issues between cases and where they both fall on certain sides of that line. Lawyers can defend both good and bad people and I think maybe she’s not always defending the good people and that might cause a lot of tension between her and Trent.

Speaking of that, what can you say about what we’ll see from Heather going forward? Are we going to see her interacting with Sir?

We will see her interacting with every person on Found. Every person of that world she will interact with in some way, shape, or form.

A couple of adjectives to describe Heather and Sir’s interactions?

Tense, manipulative.

On both sides?

I would say. I mean, I don’t think Sir can be anything but manipulative, and I think Heather being the ambitious person she is knows that she has to match that manipulation in order to even have anything happen her way or whatever she’s trying to accomplish. So tense, manipulative, but also understanding.

Found, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC