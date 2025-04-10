[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Found Season 2 Episode 18 “Missing While Heather.”]

Well, now that the cat’s out of the bag — Danielle Savre‘s Heather is really Lena, Sir’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) sister — we don’t know what to expect next on Found. After all, we don’t know enough about Lena to predict what she’ll do.

Once Sir realizes that Lena crossed paths with Margaret (Kelli Williams), he knows that her secret’s out. He wants his sister to run, but she refuses to leave him and she’s certain that she’s smarter than the others anyway. Gabi’s (Shanola Hampton) smarter, Sir argues. Lena doesn’t think Gabi is worth his loyalty, reminding him that his obsession landed him in prison and he only has her to help him. She can’t believe that after everything she’s done for him, he’s willing to sacrifice her for some farcical idea of being with her. But as Sir sees it, she just doesn’t understand the bond he and Gabi share. Lena then reminds him that she’s the one who’s out in the world and he can’t stop her from doing what needs to be done when it comes to Gabi, whom she sees as having ruined her family.

And considering it’s looking like Christian (Michael Cassidy) didn’t die by suicide and rather Lena killed her other brother… Well, we had to ask Savre just what Lena would do to Gabi.

When Lena visits Sir in this episode, she reminds him that he’s locked up while she’s the one who’s out there. She brings up the fact that Gabi destroyed the only family she has left and he can’t stop her from doing what needs to be done. So what can you say about what Lena’s plan is and how far she is willing to go when it comes to Gabi?

Danielle Savre: I think she’s willing to go as far as she needs to go, and I’ll leave it at that. I don’t think when she walked into that jail that she knew what she was going to do or how far she was going to go. That conversation with her brother drove her to be like, “I have to go to extremes.” But she’s willing to go to extremes. How did her other brother die? What extremes is she really willing to go to?

Yeah, speaking of that, because they’re looking into Christian’s death now and it’s starting to look like Lena killed him — and her “alibi” turns out to be the thing that is going to bring her down. Is she the kind of person who could have killed her brother?

I don’t play her like that type of villain. I don’t play her like someone that went there to kill her brother, just like I’m not playing, when I played the next things that are coming, she purposely was like, “I’m going to do this.” I think she does things in the moment. She’s a little less calculated than Hugh in that regard. She does things out of love for her family and Hugh is the number one love. So I think, in my personal opinion, because we never maybe will know, that that was an argument of trying to convince Christian to get on her side and things went wrong, and they just happened to choose a horrible meeting spot of up top of a roof. So things happen. [Laughs]

What can you tease and how would you describe Lena’s coming interactions with Gabi with the truth out now?

It’s so hard to differentiate between me, Danielle, because I have so much fun with Shanola.

The stakes get higher, the stakes are going to be raised, and the way that they’re laying the groundwork for what’s going to come is pretty amazing. But they’re just going to get more intense. And I think the question is going to be from this Gabi-Lena dynamic, is it going to be these two women that Hugh basically put through similar situations fighting each other or are they going to come together? Is there going to be a moment where they realize they actually have more in common than they realized? And so I think the interactions are going to be layered, they’re going to be nuanced, and they’re going to be intense. Heather’s going to push Gabi to really decide if she wants to still have that compassion because that’s something Gabi has, Gabi has so much compassion. Does she have compassion towards Heather, I think, will be the deciding factor in those upcoming conversations.

Who’s more dangerous, Sir or Lena? Because we have a sense of what to expect with Sir. But Lena feels like a wild card in a lot of ways.

And I think that’s why, if that happened with her brother up on the roof, she’s a wild card. She’s a little more, you just don’t know what to expect because she’ll go to any extreme and she doesn’t think through as well as Hugh does. She’s not as manipulative. So you don’t know what’s going to come. And it’s sad because she could end up ruining her life for him when Hugh’s too smart. He’ll never end up completely ruining his life, maybe.

And it feels like they’ll never be on the same page because of the Gabi of it. And that’s what Lena doesn’t really realize yet.

But what if she got rid of Gabi?

