Finn Wolfhard had a whole range of emotions about where his Stranger Things character, Mike Wheeler, ends up after the Netflix hit’s fifth and final season.

“I was so happy with his ending, and, I don’t know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad but also very happy,” the actor told People in a recent interview.

And speaking of complicated feelings, Wolfhard said wrapping the series — with the whole cast assembled for the last day of shooting — was “definitely a lot” to process.

“I just couldn’t believe it at all,” he added. “None of it felt real. I don’t know, it felt perfect … It didn’t really start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover. But it ended really well, and I just have such positive things to say about everyone.”

Stranger Things filmed its final scenes in late December 2024, and Wolfhard’s costar Millie Bobby Brown broke down crying after wrapping her arc as Eleven.

“Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief — like, you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me,” she told her colleagues, as seen in a clip she shared on social media. “I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we created together as a family. I love you. Thank you.”

Of course, as with Brown, Stranger Things isn’t the only iron Wolfhard has had in the fire. The actor also starred in the 2017 It remake and its 2019 sequel, It Chapter Two, as well as 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and its 2024 sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Wolfhard also cowrote, co-directed, and starred in the 2023 horror film Hell of a Summer and played an NBC page in 2024’s Saturday Night. His latest project is the adventure film The Legend of Ochi, which opens in U.S. theaters on April 25.

