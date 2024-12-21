Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Down Saying Goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’ Cast & Crew (VIDEO)

Get Inside the Upside Down For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

Stranger Things’ fifth and final season is done filming, but Millie Bobby Brown is “nowhere near ready” to say goodbye to her collaborators on the Netflix hit.

As she posted a photo slideshow from her Stranger Things era on Instagram on Friday, December 20, the Eleven portrayer also shared a video of her crying while reading a farewell letter to the TV show’s cast and crew.

Millie Bobby Brown delivers emotional speech after filming her last-ever scene of ‘Stranger Things.’ pic.twitter.com/O5XBmoeyWU — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 20, 2024

“Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief — like, you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me,” she says in the clip, tearing up. “I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we created together as a family. I love you. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Earlier that day, Netflix revealed on X that Stranger Things had wrapped production ahead of the final season’s 2025 premiere.

Brown also compared the end of Stranger Things to a high school graduation in a 2023 interview with Glamour UK. At the time, though, the actor seemed more eager to move on.

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,’” she said at the time. “Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film, and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

Brown told Glamour UK that Stranger Things had given her “the tools and the resources to be a better actor,” but she wasn’t ready to mourn the show at the time. “When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people,” she explained.

Coming up, Brown will return to Netflix in the movie The Electric State, playing Michelle, an orphaned teenager in a world where sentient robots live in exile following a failed uprising, while one robot appears to be controlled by the brother she thought was dead. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and costarring Chris Pratt, The Electric State hits Netflix on Friday, March 14, 2025.

