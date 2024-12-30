‘Stranger Things’: Nancy’s Choice, Steve Alive & 5 More Things We Need to See in Season 5

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Stranger Things' Season 5 wish list
Netflix

Stranger Things

 More

Stranger Things‘ final season looms on the 2025 horizon, and as we gear up for the final chapter, there are some things we need to see before the series ends.

From characters we’re most concerned about to plot resolutions, there’s a bevy of things we are eager to see explored onscreen when Stranger Things returns to Netflix with its final episodes. Whether you’re a Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) supporter or a fan of Upside Down lore, there are sure to be items on this wish list for you.

Below, scroll through seven different things we need to see when Stranger Things drops its fifth and final season. Then, let us know what you want to see in the comments section.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Premiere, 2025, Netflix

Cara Buono in 'Stranger Things' Season 4
Netflix

Let a Wheeler Child Open Up to Karen

Since the show’s debut, Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono) has tried getting her kids to open up to her, so it would be nice to see them connecting with their mother for longer than a 30-second period. Sure, her storyline with Billy (Dacre Montgomery) was a fun side-quest in Season 3, but it would complete Karen’s character arc if she gets to spend a few minutes with her kids talking candidly to her.

Joe Keery in 'Stranger Things'
Netflix

Let Steve Live

It’s safe to say that since Steve Harrington was introduced in Season 1, viewers have experienced a complete transformation of feelings for the character as he’s become an undisputable favorite. Despite being a bit of a bully at the start of the series, he’s become the unofficial mom of the group, making sure the youngest kids setting out on Upside Down adventures are cared for and protected. The least the creatives of this show could do is protect Steve in return.

Gaten Matarrazo and Joseph Quinn in 'Stranger Things'
Netflix

Bring Eddie Munson Back

While we won’t begin to unravel theories that this Hellfire Club member actually survived his adventure in the Upside Down — Eddie (Joseph Quinn) was pretty clearly dead when Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) bid him adieu — who’s to say he couldn’t return for some kind of flashback or dream sequence? It’s not like the show is resistant to such possibilities, and considering Eddie’s quick rise to fan favoritism, it would be a nice gesture to bring him back for an appearance.

Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink in 'Stranger Things'
Netflix

Reveal Max's Fate Quickly

The last time fans saw these characters, Max (Sadie Sink) had suffered a near-fatal attack from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and after Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) tried reaching her telepathically, she struggled to do so, despite Max being alive in the hospital. Whatever Max’s fate may be, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that Stranger Things reveals it earlier on in the season, rather than dragging things out with her in a hospital bed.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton in 'Stranger Things'
Netflix

Make Nancy Choose Between Jonathan and Steve

When it comes to Nancy’s (Natalia Dyer) romances on Stranger Things, there are two camps of fans, those rooting for her ongoing relationship with boyfriend Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and another rooting for her to reunite with her ex, Steve Harrington. While we’d never suggest that a character must be in a relationship, it would be nice for viewers to have some clarity about where Nancy stands, even if that means she decides to be single.

Millie Bobby Brown in 'Stranger Things'
Netflix

Give Eleven a Shot at Happiness

Putting aside the fact that she was raised in a lab, Eleven has had nearly all slivers of happiness snatched from her at one point or another. She deserves a happy ending when the series wraps up, preferably with her chosen Hawkins family. Please and thank you.

David Harbour and Winona Ryder in 'Stranger Things' Season 4
Netflix

A Jopper Wedding

Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) finally took their crushes on one another to the next level in Season 4, and considering their kids get along so well, it only makes sense to bring their families together. What better way to combat the darkness of the Upside Down than to host a wedding? Plus, the ’80-set story would make for some incredibly exciting onscreen fashions at such a celebration.

