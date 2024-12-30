Stranger Things‘ final season looms on the 2025 horizon, and as we gear up for the final chapter, there are some things we need to see before the series ends.

From characters we’re most concerned about to plot resolutions, there’s a bevy of things we are eager to see explored onscreen when Stranger Things returns to Netflix with its final episodes. Whether you’re a Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) supporter or a fan of Upside Down lore, there are sure to be items on this wish list for you.

Below, scroll through seven different things we need to see when Stranger Things drops its fifth and final season. Then, let us know what you want to see in the comments section.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Premiere, 2025, Netflix