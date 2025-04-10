Wheel of Fortune had a very rare occurrence on the game show. All three contestants spun Bankrupt in a row, one of them twice, as host Ryan Seacrest asked them if they were having issues with the wheel.

Andrew Goodman, from Larchmont, New York, played against Sierra Beck, from Nashville, and Jennell Ferguson, from Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday, April 9.

Goodman, a rabbi and higher education teacher, started out the game well as he solved the first toss-up and the first puzzle. During the Mystery Round, Beck didn’t pick up the Mystery wedge that could have given her $10,000, or possibly made her Bankrupt, but in hindsight, the Bankrupt wouldn’t have mattered.

However, the Prize Puzzle was where the bad luck started for everyone. Beck, a biochemistry student who started dental school, went first. She guessed a few letters before landing on Bankrupt. After guessing one letter, Goodman also landed on Bankrupt.

“It’s consistency, but we don’t want that kind,” Seacrest said.

Ferguson, self-proclaimed queen of karaoke, didn’t even get to guess a letter because she landed on Bankrupt right away. “Ok. everyone’s done it once,” Seacrest joked. But, the bad luck didn’t run out. When it rolled back around to Beck’s turn, she once again landed on Bankrupt.

“Do you guys have personal issues with the wheel?” the host asked. “What is happening tonight?”

However, Goodman turned the round around when he landed on the wedge that had two Bankrupts and a One Million Dollar slot on it. He luckily landed on the One Million Dollar spot, guessed “G,” and got to pick up the wedge. During his next turn, he was one wedge away from landing on Bankrupt again, but luckily landed on $600. Goodman finally solved “Eating barbeque and Tex-Mex,” and won a trip to Texas.

An X user reacted, “The three contestants spun bankrupt in a row! The Wheel of Fortune was not very fortunate.”

Beck solved two of the three Triple Toss-Ups. Goodman solved one. Despite Beck guessing the final puzzle, she didn’t have enough to make it to the Bonus Round with $8,400. Ferguson didn’t have any money at the end, but Wheel gave her $1,000 to leave with. Goodman was the night’s big winner with $17,850. He went into the Bonus Round with the Million Dollar wedge and chose “Event” for the category.

After Wheel gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Goodman chose “C,M,D, and O,” to round out his puzzle. After his letters popped up, the puzzle looked like ” _ _N_ _OL_D_ _.”

As the clock counted down, Goodman said, “It can’t be ‘pony.'” But he didn’t guess any words before the timer hit zero. The puzzle was “Bank Holiday.” He lost out on an additional $40,000. Goodman was only one spot away from the $1 million card, but he wouldn’t have won it anyway.

However, Goodman will have another chance on Friday because, for iHeartRadio week, the top three winners of the week get to come back on Friday and play again with multi-platinum artists Jason Derulo, Andy Grammer, and JoJo and will try and win more money.

