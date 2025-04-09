Mickey Rourke has put himself in danger of getting kicked out of the Celebrity Big Brother UK house after using offensive language towards JoJo Siwa. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant overheard Rourke making a homophobic comment about them after they shared that they like girls and have a non-binary partner.

“I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick,” Rourke told Chris Hughes. Siwa made sure he knew they overheard and jumped in to let Rourke know, “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.”

Things only got more uncomfortable from there when Rourke said, “I need a f*g.” He gestured to Siwa as he made the comment and insisted, “I’m not talking to you.” Hughes reprimanded Rourke for using that word and the former boxer said, “I was talking about a cigarette.”

Siwa was noticeably upset after the conversation, and it led Big Brother to call Rourke into the diary room. “Mickey, do you understand how this language could be offensive to your Housemates or the viewing public?” Big Brother asked. Rourke replied, “Yeah I think so. If I was saying it in a nasty kind of way or if I truly meant it.”

That’s when Big Brother confirmed that Rourke would be getting a “formal warning,” adding, “Further language or behavior of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house.”

Rourke apologized. “I don’t have dishonorable intentions. I’m just talking smack, you know? I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean it in any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.” After leaving the diary room, he checked on Siwa, and they reiterated that using the f-slur is not okay.

He then apologized directly to them. “I want to apologize,” Rourke said. “I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse, and I don’t mean nothing by it. I do mean [I’m sorry]. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you.” Siwa told Rourke that they “appreciated” the apology.