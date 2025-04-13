Mickey Rourke has left the building. The movie star has exited the 24th season of Celebrity Big Brother UK following another incident, this time with housemate Chris Hughes.

After disagreeing with the Love Island UK alum during a task, Rourke used “threatening and aggressive language,” according to a CBB spokesperson’s statement to Deadline.

“Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior,” the statement said.

Earlier this week, Rourke got a formal warning on the show after using a homophobic slur toward housemate JoJo Siwa, as Deadline reported at the time.

In the Diary Room, the voice of Big Brother reprimanded the actor, telling him that his language regarding the singer was “offensive and unacceptable” and that “further language or behavior of this nature” could lead to his removal from the house.

“I apologize,” Rourke responded. “I don’t have dishonorable intentions — I’m just talking smack, you know? I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean it in any bad intentions, and if I did, sorry.”

Rourke later told Siwa he was sorry. “I want to apologize,” he said. “I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don’t mean nothing by it. I do mean it. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you.”

Siwa later named Rourke in her “killer nomination” decision, putting him on the chopping block, saying that the “pretty hurtful things” he said made her decision “pretty easy,” per ITVX.

Nevertheless, Rourke survived a public vote, as controversial politician Michael Fabricant was ousted instead.

On Friday, Bella Thorne, pictured below — who costarred with Rourke in the 2020 film Girl — accused the actor of misconduct during an unspecified project, alleging in one social media post that he repeatedly hit her in the groin with a meat grinder in a scene in which he was supposed to hit her in the knee. “Working with Mickey was one of the all-time worst experiences of my life working as an actress,” she wrote in that post.

In a separate post, Thorne said there were “so many gross stories of things” Rourke made her go through on that movie, adding that he “thought it was funny to humiliate [her] in front of the entire crew” and that she had to go into his trailer alone to beg him to finish the movie. “Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did,” she wrote.

A representative for the actor said in a statement to Variety that they were aware of Thorne’s statements. “These allegations are extremely serious. Mr. Rourke adamantly denies any intentional misconduct,” the statement added. “He was not made aware of any such concerns during filming and had no prior knowledge of Ms. Thorne’s discomfort until now. Out of respect for all parties and given the gravity of the claims, Mr. Rourke will not be making further public comment at this time. He remains willing to cooperate with any appropriate inquiry through the proper channels. We affirm the right of every performer to feel safe and respected in their work environment.”

Rourke is known for his work in the films Diner, which earned him a National Society of Film Critics Award, Sin City, which earned him a Saturn Award, and The Wrestler, which earned him a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination.