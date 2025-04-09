Tarek El Moussa Gets Candid About Cosmetic Procedures Amid ‘Toupee’ Rumors

The Flip Off viewers have noticed something different about Tarek El Moussa, especially when it comes to his hair, and now the HGTV star is opening up about his cosmetic secrets.

Appearing on the latest episode of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea show, El Moussa shared details on his latest look, denying that he’s taken to wearing a toupee or had plastic surgery. Instead, he underwent a cosmetic procedure to get his new full head of hair.

“Last season of The Flip Off, I do look a little bit different. I’m in better shape. My hair is longer. I look decent. You know, people are saying I’m wearing a toupee or I got plastic surgery. I’m gonna tell you guys exactly what I did,” the real estate investor said, per People.

He continued, “Here’s what I did: I got PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injections in my head, which caused my hair to grow in fuller and I grew out my hair.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “A PRP injection can offer therapeutic benefits for musculoskeletal injuries and diseases that resist healing.”

“A PRP injection has five to 10 times as many platelets as a normal blood sample would,” the website adds. “Healthcare providers inject this platelet-rich plasma into diseased or injured tissues. The growth factors in the platelets may aid in improving your symptoms. They can also lead to faster wound healing. Platelet-rich plasma injections can ease the pain of osteoarthritis and can even treat skin conditions and hair loss.”

In addition to the PRP injections, El Moussa also revealed his wife and Flip Off co-star, Heather Rae El Moussa, sends him to get a collagen-boosting micro-needling procedure on his face every six weeks, as well as micro-needling and laser resurfacing.

“Heather sends me to this place every six weeks. One time they stabbed me with needles,” he shared. “The other six weeks, they fry it with a laser, and then I rotate every six weeks, and that’s why my skin looks better.”

Last August, El Moussa revealed he got Botox for his 43rd birthday. On the Virtual Reali-Tea show, he admitted he used Botox to “freeze [the skin] so I don’t get as many wrinkles. But other than that, that’s it.”