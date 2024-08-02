Tori Spelling & William Shatner Have NSFW Chat About Sex Positions and OnlyFans

William Shatner appeared on the latest episode of Tori Spelling‘s misSPELLING podcast, and the conversation quickly got very NSFW as the pair discussed OnlyFans and the pros and cons of anal sex.

Early in the chat, Spelling talked about her divorce from her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, and how she’s concerned about how she’s going to afford to send their kids to college. She and McDermott share five children, Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie 12, Finn, 11, and Beau 7.

“I’m going to have to go on OnlyFans in order to get them into college,” Spelling said, per Entertainment Tonight, before asking Shatner, “Do you know OnlyFans?”

Shatner appeared clueless on the matter, so Spelling did her best to explain how OnlyFans works, saying, “Originally [it] was more women in the field… not sex workers but along those lines.”

“But OnlyFans transformed and now there’s comedians on, there’s chefs on, and it’s videos and people pay, you can subscribe,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum continued. “But if you’re on in a bikini or something revealing, if people subscribe and pay more, they can get a shot of you with your breasts showing or something.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling)

Things only got more candid from there when the pair began discussing constipation, and Shatner suggested using an enema. Spelling admitted that she has used enemas in the past, but “only before anal sex.”

Shatner became fascinated by the topic, saying, “Listen to me, I’m going to ask you an intimate question, and if you don’t feel like answering, this is your show, but what pleasure is there in anal sex?”

“I love it,” Spelling replied. “I mean, I haven’t done it a lot! Now, I’m getting a divorce, so with the right human… I actually enjoy it.”

From there, the pair discussed “the anatomy of a female” and whether or not a person “can orgasm” from anal sex. For what it’s worth, Spelling couldn’t remember but added that she often fakes orgasms during sex. When she said there are different “types of orgasms,” Shatner disagreed.

If not already obvious, it should be noted at this point that neither Spelling nor Shatner are medical experts nor sex therapists.

The conversation then drifted into a debate about pornography. Spelling said she doesn’t watch porn “because I typically have five kids around me at all times.”

“Oh, yeah, that does make a difference,” Shatner said with a laugh before asking whether Spelling masturbates vaginally or clitorally (the latter, for those wondering).

Before wrapping up the discussion, Shatner returned to the topic of anal sex, saying it “never occurred to me to do any of that.”

To a put a cherry on top, the Star Trek star noted, “This is going to go down as one of the weird [conversations]… this may be historic.”