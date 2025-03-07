Tarek El Moussa is basically the king of HGTV at this point. After he had two shows airing simultaneously — The Flip Off and The Flipping El Moussas — to kick off 2025, the real estate investor will soon continue the year with even more programming on the network.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa is set to return for Season 4 on April 3. The new season will feature 11 episodes where El Moussa will coach amateur flippers “how to turn a profit and avoid the pitfalls most flipping newcomers face.” With nearly 1,000 flips to his credit, El Moussa is the right man for the job.

The show first premiered in 2020, with Season 2 returning in 2021. Most recently, Season 3 aired from May-December 2023, so it’s been more than a year since El Moussa’s solo show has been on the air.

Season 4’s premiere episode will feature El Moussa meeting a first-time flipper named Dan, who wants to learn the business from the ground up. Dan’s goal is to run an entire renovation for a four bedroom, three bathroom property in La Mirada, California, on his own.

“Before demo even begins, Tarek will realize that the home only has three bedrooms,” a press release revealed. “On top of that, Dan will underestimate the entire budge, and the workers at his property will test his authority due to his young age. To get Dan on track, Tarek will rely on his decade of flipping experience to guide this rookie to a big payday in one of the shakiest real estate markets in recent history.”

A new season of Flipping 101 comes after El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, beat Christina Haack in a house flipping competition on Season 1 of The Flip Off. The El Moussas had a higher return on investment (ROI) than Haack, which meant that they were declared the winners.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, April 3, 9/8c, HGTV