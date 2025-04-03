Ant Anstead‘s show Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic has been renewed for Season 2, and there may be a familiar face on the show when it returns.

The series features Anstead fixing up cars to flip them for a profit in order to make money to renovate a 500-year-old farmhouse for his parents to live in. When the British television presenter posted a video announcing Season 2, one fan commented, “So you’re not hiring Christina [Haack] to do the renovation for you?” Anstead’s ex-wife is known for flipping houses, so it was a valid question!

He replied, “Well…… after the Flip Off…… she owes me one!!!! X,” referring to his appearance as a judge on Haack’s HGTV series The Flip Off earlier this year. Haack also weighed in by replying, “I’m down.”

As Anstead explained in his video, “If you watched Season 1, you’ll see that I didn’t make a profit on all of [the cars], which has left me with a bit of a problem because my parents haven’t moved in and some of the cars made a loss. But I’m forever the optimist. My glass is always half full. Season 2 of Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic is underway. I’ve gone and got eight new cars and there’s a chance, a very, very slim chance, if I get the car work done and the ambitions I have to get the housework done, by the end of Season 2, my parents may be able to move into half the house. But it counts as a move-in. So I’d have been successful.”

A premiere date for the new season on Quest TV has not been confirmed yet. Meanwhile, Haack’s schedule is pretty open right now, as she’s currently on a filming hiatus from her HGTV shows. She and Anstead married in December 2018 and share a son, Hudson. They split in September 2020 and were not on the best terms afterward. However, they reconciled following Haack’s divorce from Josh Hall in 2024 and now have an amicable relationship.