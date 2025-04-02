Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Javier Colón made history when he became the very first person to win The Voice in 2011. After being mentored by Adam Levine in the show’s inaugural season, he received the most viewer votes to be named the winner during the June 2011 finale.

Of course, a lot of time has passed since then. Colón’s career didn’t explode like Kelly Clarkson‘s did after she won the first season of American Idol. But what is the singer up to now? Scroll down for a refresh on his life today.

What is Javier Colón doing now?

Colón is continuing to pursue music as a singer and songwriter. After winning The Voice, he was signed to Universal Republic Records and released his album Come Through for You in November 2011. The album featured a collaboration with Natasha Bedingfield. He also dropped a Christmas EP that was available for digital download that year.

However, Colón’s time with Republic was short-lived (more on that below). He signed with Concord Music Group in 2014 and released his album Gravity under the label in 2016. However, that is Colón’s most recent full-length project.

In his Instagram bio, Colón refers to himself as a “Singer, Songwriter, Family man, Golfer, Billiards Enthusiast, Vegan, Dreamer.” He often posts videos of himself covering other artists’ songs, and he still gets out and plays shows quite often.

What happened to Javier Colón’s record deal?

Colón did not part ways with Universal Republic on the best of terms.

“I was happy with the album that I made for Universal, for the most part, but it was kind of an arranged marriage and it didn’t work out,” he explained. “But that’s OK, I’m a firm believer in everything happening for a reason.”

He also alleged that the label didn’t “support, market, and promote” the music, adding, “It’s really hard not to be upset. The truth is, we are all better off going our separate ways.”

Where does Javier Colón live?

Colón lives in Connecticut, according to his Facebook page. He recorded some of Gravity in his home state, as well as in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, and Utah.

Is Javier Colón married?

Yes, Colón is married to his wife Maureen Sweeney Colón. While celebrating her birthday in September 2024, he gushed on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. The person that lights up my heart with a smile. The only person I long to be close to when we’re not together. The person I can’t wait to hold hands with, every chance I get. The only person I would ever want to spend the rest of my life with. The only other half that makes me whole. I love you.”

Javier and Maureen married in August 1997, and he celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with an Instagram post in 2022. “I could not imagine what my life would look like without you in it, and I never want to. When we decided to get married at 19/20 years old, no one thought we should. Everyone said we wouldn’t make it,” he recalled.

Does Javier Colón have kids?

Javier and Maureen have three children, two daughters and a son. He spoke about them in his anniversary post, writing, “We forged our way, we laughed, we cried, we fought, we made up, we changed, we grew, we learned from each other, and we are raising 3 of the most amazing kids anyone could ever ask for, who make us proud every day.”

He posted a tribute to daughters Solana and Amaia on Instagram in honor of National Daughter’s Day in 2023. “Happy National Daughters Day to my beautiful baby girls. (Yes, you are still my baby girls and will always be),” Colón wrote. “You make me so proud to be your dad, every single day, just by being you. I’m so grateful to have you. I love you to the moon and back.”