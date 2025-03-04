Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

It’s been 10 years since Jordan Smith was crowned the winner of Season 9 of The Voice. With the guidance of coach Adam Levine, Smith was the champion of Season 9.

In the years since his time on the show, Smith hasn’t been in the public eye much, but he certainly hasn’t faded into oblivion. Scroll down for everything we know about what the singer is up to today!

Where is Jordan Smith now?

Smith is still recording music and sharing it with the world! In February 2025, he released his sixth album, The People’s Hymnal. The record doesn’t contain original music, but is a compilation album of songs that he grew up singing.

“They feel as much mine as a song could that I didn’t write myself. They’ve just been staples throughout my life, songs that I’ve always known,” he told Parade. He also said that the record “came from my heart and from my creative brain,” even though he didn’t pen the songs himself.

There is also a tour in the works so Smith can bring this music to his fans, although he’s admittedly less enthused about that part of his career.

“The older I get, the less I love the touring part of it,” he admitted. “I’m a homebody, so I love being home with my family and enjoying time with them, so being on the road is a totally unique challenge, but the thing that makes it so worth it is the interactions and the connections that you make with people.”

Smith also competed on another singing competition show, American Song Contest, in 2022 and finished in third place. “That was the best I could ask for considering the caliber of talent on that show,” he said.

Does Jordan Smith keep in touch with Adam Levine?

Levine was a coach from Season 1-16 of The Voice and made his grand return to the show during Season 27 this year. Needless to say, he’s worked with a lot of aspiring artists during his tenure. While he and Smith don’t keep in touch regularly, the “Stand in the Light” singer had nothing but positive things to say about his coach.

“Through the years, there have been times and moments when we’ve interacted, and I know that he has been a supporter of mine,” Smith gushed. “He has always been so kind. Not that I didn’t expect him to be nice, but he is just the most genuine, kind person. He’s so talented, and so to be able to stay in touch with him and know that we support each other and believe in each other has been special.”

Is Jordan Smith married?

Smith has been married to his wife, Kristen Denny, since June 2016. Their nuptials took place less than seven months after Smith popped the question.

He confirmed that the two were still together on Valentine’s Day 2025 by sharing a photo from their wedding with the caption, “My forever valentine. I love you more than words.”