Donald Trump is not kidding when he says he’s considering running for a third term in the White House, despite there being an entire Constitutional amendment that specifically forbids it. In an interview with Kristen Welker of NBC News, he said, “I’m not joking” and “There are methods which you could do it.” Later, when asked to clarify by reporters onboard Air Force One, he added, “I have had more people ask me, ‘Have a third term.'”

“Is he actually planning on this, or is this just another way to take the headlines away from all the other messes his administration is actually dealing with?” Whoopi Goldberg said on The View after reviewing footage of Trump’s statement on the matter.

“I actually think that he is so enamored of Putin and so enamored with power that he wouldn’t mind being king with a crooked crown. I don’t know that it’s something that can ever be accomplished, because we know that FDR historically had four terms, and so they ratified the 22nd Amendment in 1951 making sure that a president could only run two terms consecutively or non consecutively. So in order to really legally do this, he would probably have to change the 22nd amendment, and you would need 3/4 states to ratify that. So I don’t think it’s ever going to happen. That doesn’t mean he’s not going to try,” Sunny Hostin said first.

“No matter how insane, stupid, hare-brained, and lawless I think something he says might be, I have learned the lesson of taking him seriously,” Ana Navarro said. However, she also argued that the comment is meant to distract from “Signalgate,” the national security blunder in which several top-level administration officials, including the Secretary of Defense, accidentally included a journalist in their detailed Signal discussion about an imminent (and ultimately carried out) strike attack in Yemen. “We’re all onto him. He is the distractor in chief. He doesn’t want us to keep talking about Signalgate, which is a real threat to national security, and every day, more details are revealed that show us how incompetent and reckless his national security team is. He’s tanking the stock market with his imbecilic tariffs, what he’s calling Liberation Day should be called Hypertension Day because it’s going to give us all a heart attack.”

Sara Haines then weighed in to say, “I don’t think he likes that behind closed doors, supposedly, JD Vance and some others called for [national security advisor Mike] Waltz to be removed due to this action. They also have some new reporting coming out in The Wall Street Journal today that there were more conversations that were potentially confidential happening on this Signal app. Absolutely, I do think the distraction is big. But I would also just warn that the more important thing, before any attempt at rewriting our Constitution, would be the local elections that happen before then. So it’s easy to kind of be distracted by what he throws out there, but there are some really pivotal elections happening.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s take was a bit different, as she wondered if anyone would even want to elect Trump to a third term if it was allowed. “The 22nd Amendment is no joke, and even if you somehow were to bypass the Constitutional process and try to run again, there’s just no evidence I see that Donald Trump is going to leave in four years at 82 so popular that the public’s like, ‘Never mind, never mind. Let’s keep them another four years!’ That’s just not what we do in America. We tend to [have] change elections,” she said. “But I do think that he’s got this way of dangling things like this out there like catnip so that certain corners of the media bite on it and they cover it. And I saw this leading a lot of networks today, instead of the fact that in 48 hours, tariffs are going into effect that are going to cost all of us a lot of money.”

Goldberg closed out the conversation with a call to action, saying, “Do not wait for the politicians to get their selves together. It is up to us. Get out there and vote. You don’t like what’s happening? Then stop what’s happening. Stop it. Get out there and stop it.”

