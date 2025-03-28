‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says JD Vance’s Greenland Trip Is Just a Distraction

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

All week, the cohosts of The View have, like many segments of the mainstream media, been talking at length about the national security blunder now known as the “Signal Scandal,” in which top-tier officials, including cabinet members, accidentally added a journalist to their discussion of impending strike plans in Yemen. The severity of the mistake has captured the attention of the nation for days, and now, Ana Navarro thinks Donald Trump‘s administration has finally found a way to change the conversation: by sending JD Vance to Greenland as part of Trump’s supposed mission to acquire the territory, which is currently part of Denmark.

Navarro, who channeled Sandy from Grease with her sharp leather jacket, shared reports that second lady Usha Vance’s prep team was unable to find a local family who would welcome her because they all oppose the Trump-Vance policies and added, “There’s all of these people in Greenland now making up these hats, red hats that look like [MAGA] and say ‘Make American Go Away.'”

Then, Sunny Hostin asked, “What is his fascination with Greenland? He said, ‘We will go as far as we have to to get control of Greenland. We need Greenland.'”

“It’s a distraction,” Navarro said. “Greenland has a lot of strategic [properties], but this week, the reason why I think JD Vance is all of a sudden showing up in Greenland is to distract from the debacle that is the national security breach that all of America has seen.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin then pointed out the irony of Trump’s stated desire to collect another territory by demanding Canada join the U.S. as the 51st state: “He should not be saying we’re going to take Greenland. There is a strategic advantage, you can argue. But Canada, the kindest people in the world, he wants to make the 51st state. Does he realize Canada is to the left of us? A Canadian conservative is way to the left of me, and the Canadian leftist is to the left of people here. And it’s larger than the state of California. So if you imported 50 million Canadians and made it the 51st state, it would be Democratic rule for the next 20 years.”

“Canada, take one for the team, please! Save us! Save us from ourselves!” Navarro joked before calling the whole matter a “distraction in chief.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC