HGTV’s Christina Haack Calls Out Ex Josh Hall Over ‘Intimidation’ Tactic

The drama between exes Christina Haack and Josh Hall continues with the former claiming her estranged husband has been “wandering” around her neighborhood in Newport Beach, California.

Haack made the claim while appearing on Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday (March 27), when the radio host asked her when she’d last seen Hall. “Oh, does your ex ever wander around in your neighborhood?” she said, per People.

After Lewis said “no,” the Christina in the Country host continued, “I’ve seen mine twice this month on my usual every day walks,” noting that she’s bumped into Hall multiple times, even though he lives in Tennessee.

“He’s by himself. Walking. In my neighborhood,” Haack stated, adding that she hasn’t messaged Hall about it because she “blocked him.”

Lewis tried to offer a potential reason for Hall’s behavior, noting, “I mean you guys shared that home [in Newport Beach] together. Do you think maybe he’s nostalgic… reminiscing?”

Haack shot that reasoning down, saying, “So he flies all the way from Tennessee just to walk my neighborhood and flies home?”

The topic came back up later in the episode when a caller said Hall’s actions were “a really big deal,” to which Haack responded, “Maybe it’s just intimidation.”

Haack and Hall, her third husband, filed for divorce in July 2024 after three years of marriage. Since then, the exes have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

Responding to Haack’s claims, a spokesperson for Hall told People, “Josh still has ties to Newport Beach and still visits and stays with friends in the same area he once lived. While visiting, he jogs in a familiar known path for joggers.”

The spokesperson added, “It’s no secret as he has posted it on his Instagram. Maybe that’s where she has seen him, but he’s definitely not looking for her, he’s just staying fit.”

Last month, Haack and Hall ran into each other at the same Newport Beach restaurant, which The Flip Off star detailed on her Instagram Stories at the time.

“When you’re having a relaxing GNO with @heatherraeelmoussa and Tay and 🐍 shows up at your spot,” Haack captioned a photo showing her with her 14-year-old daughter Taylor and her Flip Off co-star Heather Rae El Moussa at the Ocean 48 restaurant.

Hall shared a photo with friends at the same establishment that night on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Little surf and turf with this crew.”