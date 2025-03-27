‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Can Buy One of the Show’s Beloved Games at Costco

The most popular game on The Price Is Right is Plinko, and now fans of the game can have their mini-version. Plinko debuted in January 1983 on the game show and is played for a cash prize of up to $50,000.

During the game, the contestant is given one chip. They can gain up to four more chips if they correctly guess the price of four items. Whichever chips they have earned, they ascend the steps on the side of the game. Standing at the top of the game, the contestant drops the chip into one of the slots. The chip falls in various places on different pegs and lands in a spot on the bottom. If luck is on their side, they might land in the $50,000 spot or could walk away with $100.

Now, game show fans can recreate the iconic moments that happened on TPIR with Plinko – the mini-game, which can be bought at Costco, comes with 10 Plinko chips. It is three-and-a-half feet tall. It also lights up and makes sounds like the original game.

The game also folds up small for convenience and can be used indoors or outdoors. On this mini-version, the highest amount a player can “win” is $10,000. It will set you back $87.99.

Mini-Plinko does not seem to be available online in the U.S. It can only be found in U.S. Warehouses or on Australian Costco’s website for now. Some eagle-eyed Reddit users and Instagram commenters have spotted the game in New Orleans and Las Vegas. However, there is one available for $20 on Amazon. There are also many Plinko casino games that fans can play if they don’t want to buy their own.

The mini-game was posted to Instagram, with many fans saying it was a necessity. “Do I need it? No. Will I get it? absolutely because it’s my dream game lol,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t need this. But I want this. But I also don’t wanna store this,” said another.

“I want this, but I’m not gonna win any money -so no,” wrote one fan.

